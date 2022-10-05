Lisa Ling Shares Photo with 'Bright and Compelling' Meghan Markle Following Podcast Appearance

Lisa Ling Meghan Markle

Lisa Ling Instagram

Lisa Ling is sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her podcast chat with Meghan Markle.

One day after the Duchess of Sussex released the latest episode of Archetypes, Ling shared a photo on her Instagram page with daughter Jett and Meghan.

"So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast #Archetypes," the journalist captioned the black and white snap. "She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines."

Meghan, 41, welcomed Margaret Cho and Ling to the show to discuss Asian representation and the "Dragon Lady" trope. Ling, 49, spoke to the lack of representation she saw on the small screen, revealing that it was a driving force for her to go into journalism.

"To be honest with you, the reason why I pursued broadcast journalism at all was because growing up, it's the only path that I thought was available to me. I was someone who grew up in a broken home," the CNN host explained. "My parents were divorced when I was 7, and the television was always on in my home. It was like my favorite babysitter. And I used to have these fantasies of being part of it somehow, because I thought, if I can get on TV, maybe I will have a better life one day. But no one looked remotely like me on TV except for Connie Chung."

"She still is just the symbol of elegance and intelligence and, and grace. And she really allowed me to know what was possible. She was the only Asian person on a national stage. And so I thought that this would be my only pathway," she continued.

Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling

Getty (2) Margaret Cho; Lisa Ling

Ling said shared she often finds that she's the "only Asian woman in the room," but "I find myself not shying away from it and asserting myself even more."

"I think that that's something that is so important for us to convey to the younger generation and to our kids that we deserve to take up space. We really do," she continued. "And I think culturally, particularly in the Asian culture, it's been one that that sort of discourages that. You know, there's that, popular term, the nail that sticks out gets hammered down. You know, I think the, the, the amazing aspect of being an Asian American, particularly being an American, is… we want to stick out. We don't want to be hammered down. And we can bring this rich history and this rich culture along with us. But we're empowered to be able to say what we want, whenever we want."