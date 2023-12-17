Lisa Ling and Her Daughter Make Adorable Red Carpet Appearance at Unforgettable Gala in L.A.

The journalist shares 10-year-old Jett and 7-year-old Ray with her husband Dr. Paul Song

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic Lisa Ling and Jett Ling Song at the Unforgettable Gala held at the Beverly Hilton on December 16, 2023

Lisa Ling had a special date night this weekend.

The journalist, 50, brought her 10-year-old daughter Jett as her "plus one" to the 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, and the pair looked adorable as they posed together on the red carpet.

Jett wore a black high-low sleeveless dress with a pair of black combat boots and a Gucci crossbody purse as she joined her mom at the event, which celebrates the achievements of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the entertainment, arts and culture fields every year.

Ling wore a one-shoulder red dress with silver and black flowers, silver metallic polka dots and a floral embellishment on the shoulder. She paired the look with black heels, a gold chunky bangle bracelet and stud earrings.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic Lisa Ling and Jett Ling Song attend the 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Saturday night's star-studded red carpet was just one of the many events Jett has gotten to experience with her mom.

Last year, Ling appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast and brought Jett along to meet the Duchess of Sussex.

Ling called Markle, 42, "a bright and compelling conversationalist" and shared a photo of herself and Jett with the actress.

She also posted a clip from the podcast episode on her Instagram, during which Markle shared an interaction that she had with Jett, when she asked her for three words to describe herself.

"One of the words she used to describe herself was 'weird,' " Markle said. "It stayed with me because she said the unexpected, like any cool and precocious 9-year-old."

"You can be weird or silly or spongelike. Silly, fierce, curious, self-doubting some days or confident on others. Be your full, complete, whole, layered, full, weird self — because you are so much greater than any archetype."

Ling wrote that it "brought tears to my eyes both in the moment and now because I wasn't expecting what my child said. But I loved how Meghan framed it."



Ling shares Jett, and 7-year-old Ray, with her husband Dr. Paul Song.

During the pandemic, she opened up to PEOPLE about the chaos of life at home with the two young girls, and she said they "certainly drive me nuts at times" but felt "so lucky" to have the time together.

"As frustrated as I become with my kids, which is fairly frequently, I refuse to complain."

