Lisa Ling Dresses Up with Her Husband, Daughters in Sweet Oreo Halloween Costumes

Lisa Ling Celebrates with Her Family in Sweet Matching Oreos Halloween Costumes

Lisa Ling/Instagram

Lisa Ling is part of a pretty sweet family!

On Tuesday, the journalist shared a family photo in celebration of Halloween on Instagram, posing alongside husband Dr. Paul Song and their two daughters: Ray, 7, and big sister Jett, 9.

"Happy Halloween from the Oreos!" she captioned the shot, which showed them all wearing Oreo cookie costumes.

The photo also includes the family's dog, Oreo, who is on a leash held by Song.

"Those are four sweet cookies!" sister Laura Ling commented.

Last month, Jett shared a special moment with her mom when she got to meet Meghan Markle after Ling appeared on the Archetypes podcast.

During the podcast, Markle asked Ling what three words she would use to describe herself, to which she replied, "Spongelike, curious and conscious."

Markle then asked Jett, sharing, "It stayed with me because she said the unexpected, like any cool and precocious 9-year-old."

"One of the words she used to describe herself was weird," Markle continued. "She gets to define herself as she sees fit."

Lisa Ling Meghan Markle

Lisa Ling Instagram

"You can be weird or silly or spongelike. Silly, fierce, curious, self-doubting some days or confident on others. Be your full, complete, whole, layered, full, weird self because you are so much greater than any archetype."

Sharing a clip of the moment on Instagram, Ling wrote, "This brought tears to my eyes both in the moment and now because I wasn't expecting what my child said."

"But I love how Meghan framed it," she continued. "I mean frankly, we all are kinda weird."