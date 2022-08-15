Lisa LaFlamme’s abrupt CTV exit ‘one of the biggest Canadian business mistakes in 2022,’ viewers, colleagues say

Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends an interview with Lisa Laflamme at CTV studio during an election campaign visit to Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The news that longtime CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme would not have her contract renewed is leaving her viewers, and fellow journalists, shocked and saddened. People took to social media to express their outrage and regret that the popular media personality would not be returning to the CTV National News anchor chair.

In a video posted to her social media, LaFlamme says she was “blindsided” by the move, which Bell Media is calling a business decision.

Colleagues from all across Canadian media, as well as many viewers, tweeted their support and surprise, with some questioning the manner in which her departure was executed and announced.

Wow, @LisaLaFlamme_. An inspiration to a generation of women journalists, who brought gravitas and decades of experience to the anchor chair, every newscast. And a hell of a singer at @Newzapalooza. We're all sad to see you go, and it's a damn shame it happened like *this* https://t.co/1K05KCm4vD — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) August 15, 2022

Lisa Laflamme pushed out of CTV at 58. For context Rex Murphy is 75, Barbara Kay 79, Diane Francis 75, Andre Coyne 61. So Lisa is clearly not too old for the news biz. Was it something else? https://t.co/ki98Ux2lfb — Unbranded (@Unbranded63) August 15, 2022

Recent national anchor departures:



2011 - Lloyd Robertson retires as CTV anchor at age 77



2017- Peter Mansbridge retires as CBC anchor at age 69



2022- Lisa LaFlamme contract cancelled by CTV at age 58. — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 15, 2022

CTV let Lloyd Roberston deliver the news until he was nearly 1000 years old and then sent him off with great fanfare. Lisa LaFlamme had to sign off via a twitter video at the cottage. They did her dirty big time. https://t.co/dffeMqYDgB — Eric Bell (@eric_bellMB) August 15, 2022

The most cynical of moves by @BellMediaPR. Lisa LaFlamme was making too much money, so they fired her — probably the best working anchor in Canada. Doesn't engender a lot of faith in those who hold the power in our industry. https://t.co/ephKiQwp2V — James Peters (@Jamloops) August 15, 2022

Firing a national news anchor of Lisa LaFlamme’s stature is going to be one of the biggest Canadian business mistakes, in 2022.



P.S. Apparently the CEO of #BellMedia is a guy named Mirko Bibic. He made almost $10 million in 2020. @BellMediaPR #StandWithLisa #CancelBell pic.twitter.com/9eJsXEeKRX — Susan King (@suki50) August 15, 2022

Canadian misogyny in a nutshell 😡

Peter Mansbridge got to decide his retirement date and was allowed to be a national anchor until age 69.

Lisa Laflamme was fired at 58 for supposedly being too old to be a national anchor. https://t.co/SoLuNE45Su — Laurie Prange (@PrangeMartin) August 15, 2022

What do sexism and ageism look like in Canadian journalism in 2022? Bell Media replacing a trailblazing 58 year old woman journalist as anchor of CTV's nightly national newscast with a less accomplished 39 year old man. #LisaLaFlamme — Geoffrey P. Johnston🇺🇦🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@GeoffyPJohnston) August 15, 2022

Horrible way to treat someone after such a long a prestigious career! Hoping another news network offers you a position sonthat you can continue to deliver the news in the professional and respectful manner in which you have always reported. CTV has just lost my viewership! Done! — Karen Gray (@karengbsw) August 15, 2022

Given the epidemic of misinformation right now, losing Lisa LaFlamme from our journalism sphere is a tremendous loss for Canada. Her class, ethics and reporting are an example to be followed. We need more people in journalism like her, not less. https://t.co/Kx0iIGyGHr — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) August 15, 2022

The grace, the class, and the professionalism of this amazing person is shown so much in this video. You are truly a treasure. Real journalism keeps taking hits day after day, and this is yet another blow. You are simply the best @LisaLaFlamme_ 💕 #Respect https://t.co/pRDtLKceKa — Cassie Campbell-Pascall (@CassieCampbell) August 15, 2022

Lisa LaFlamme inspired thousands of journalists — especially women — to enter the field, perpetually setting the standard for incredible work.



She has now been let go from CTV at the peak of her career because of what she called a "business decision."



Incredibly disheartening. https://t.co/yszOd8IHoW — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) August 15, 2022

A reminder the news business that can be both glorious and brutal, with doors that can swing wide open and slam shut with zero notice and the road twists and turns with luck, timing and factors out of your control



Kudos and strength to @LisaLaflamme_#newslife https://t.co/yT2xFUR5Gn — JeannieLee@CBC (@JeannieLee88) August 15, 2022

“Leaving” is code for “She was pushed out abruptly.”



Conglomerate corporations don’t love you back even if you give them 30+ years of your life. This is a terrible way to treat someone then make it sound like it was her idea https://t.co/9y1FkLwjGz — Wing Kar Li, PhD (@wingkarli) August 15, 2022

So this, CTV gave Lloyd Robertson a final goodbye on TV while Lisa LaFlamme gave her goodbye........ on this app. CTV really couldn't give Lisa a chance to say goodbye on TV?? Unbelievable shame on them 🤬 — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) August 15, 2022

In a press release, CTV said LaFlamme’s contract ending is a result of "changing viewer habits.” National affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina will take over her position.