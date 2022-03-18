Lisa Kudrow Is Totally Here For A Friends Revival… But There’s A Catch

Lisa Kudrow (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow has revealed she would totally be up for a Friends revival, but she won’t be starring in it.

The actor, who played Phoebe Buffay in the much-loved 1990s US comedy alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, said she “loved” the idea of rebooting the show with different actors for the 21st century.

At a recent red carpet event, Lisa was asked by Where Is The Buzz about her thoughts on reviving the show.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot,” she insisted. “I mean, not with any of us in it. Not that [Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane] are writing.

“But a reboot... where they hired other actors?” she asked. “I would be for it. I would love to see what the now version of that would be.”

The cast of Friends (L-R): Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blank as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Last year, Lisa reunited with the rest of the Friends cast for the show’s reunion special, which saw her performing Smelly Cat with Lady Gaga.

However, Lisa revealed she had to Google how to play Phoebe Buffay’s iconic ditty beforehand.

“I was really nervous when I first heard [about the duet] and then I prepared and I realised I had to learn Smelly Cat again,” she said.

“I tuned my guitar and then realised I don’t know the chords, but I googled it.

“All the chords were there [for] Smelly Cat. Thank you world for posting the chords.

“So I learned it and then my throat closed, I was so panicked. I couldn’t get anything out, I didn’t know what was going to happen but it worked out.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

