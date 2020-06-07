Lisa Kudrow reveals her son is 'not a fan' of her work

Lisa Kudrow attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed her 22-year-old son Julian is “not a fan” of her work.

The actress, best known for playing kooky Phoebe Buffay on the hugely popular sitcom, has said though her only child likes “certain things” starring his mother, he’s generally not too keen.

Talking of what Julian thinks of Friends, Kudrow told OK! magazine: "We don't talk about it a lot. He's been thrilled about certain things I've done but he's not a fan of mine and I don't want him to be.

"I want him to be my son. He should hold me accountable for parental things."

She added: "He's unbelievably great. We lucked out. I try to advise him about girls and then I realise I probably don't know what I'm talking about."

Kudrow was expecting her son while filming Friends, with the pregnancy being written into the show.

Lisa Kudrow (L) and Julian Murray Stern arrive at the P.S. Arts' The Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

The episodes in the fourth season saw Phoebe agree to be a surrogate for her brother Frank, played by Giovanni Ribisi, and his wife Alice.

Her character underwent fertility treatment being falling pregnant with triplets.

In the interview Kudrow, who’s recent work includes the Channel 4 and Netflix comedy Feel Good, told how motherhood changed her.

Lisa went on to say that parenthood has caused her to stop finding certain TV shows and films funny.

She admitted: "Motherhood changed everything. I remember thinking, 'Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.’”

She added a lot of TV and film “stopped being funny” once she became a mum.

Friends, which followed a group of New York pals in their twenties as they traversed love, life and careers, ended in 2004 after running for ten seasons.

However, the show has remained a favourite and is repeated often on TV, as well as streaming on Netflix.

Kudrow was set to join co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for an unscripted reunion before it was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.