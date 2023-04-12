Lisa Kudrow recreates The Comeback scene in sweet reunion with costar Dan Bucatinsky

The Comeback stars Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky are making sure fans' desire for more Valerie Cherish is being heard.

The Emmy-winning actress reunited with Bucatinsky to reenact a scene from the beloved HBO comedy, and she filmed the results for a hilarious Instagram post.

"So, I'm in a trailer with Dan Bucatinsky, who played Billy on The Comeback," Kudrow says in the clip (below), referencing Valerie's hot-tempered publicist. "Dan just realized this trailer is the same exact configuration from this scene."

Bucatinsky gets into character and steps toward the door to perform a season 2, episode 5 scene where Billy has a mini meltdown over Valerie's request to cancel a series of press interviews while she films a new scripted series, Seeing Red, inspired by the tumultuous production of the fictional in-show sitcom Room & Bored years prior.

"Okay, so what, you're going to leave me now? Is that it? Everyone f---ing leaves me," Bucatinsky-as-Billy says before throwing his phone at Kudrow. "Eva f---ing Longoria leaves me. You know what, that's fine, you know what, I quit, Valerie!"

Channeling Valerie for a brief (but delicious) moment, Kudrow turns the camera on herself as she quips, "Very unprofessional."

Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish on 'The Comeback'

John P. Johnson/HBO Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish on 'The Comeback'

The Comeback premiered in 2005 as Kudrow's first major post-Friends endeavor, and featured her portraying a washed-up sitcom star who lands a supporting role on a new scripted series as well as a reality show chronicling the process — all shot in mockumentary style.

Though the Michael Patrick King-created show initially lasted for a single season, it gained a large following in subsequent years, and was revived for a second season in 2014, which saw the return of Kudrow, Bucatinsky, documentarian Jane (Laura Silverman), and Valerie's adoring assistant and hairstylist, Mickey (the late Robert Michael Morris).

Kudrow is regularly asked about potentially bringing the show back for a third season, though she recently shot down the idea of it happening any time soon in an August 2022 interview with The Daily Beast.

"I don't think we're gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don't think we're gonna make it in nine years," Kudrow said, gauging the nine-year gap between seasons 1 and 2. "We also don't know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven't asked. We're both sort of like, 'I'm not gonna ask, are you?' 'No, I don't want to hear 'no.' It's something we love so much. That's why it took nine years the first time!"

Watch Kudrow and Bucatinsky reunite in the video above.

