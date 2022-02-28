Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Recreate Their Romy and Michele 'Ensembles' at the 2022 SAG Awards

lisa kudrow and mira sorvino

Rich Fury/Getty; Touchstone/Getty Images Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino

25 years later and still in style!

A quarter-century after Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino starred as the childhood best friends in the 1997 hit Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the duo reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award — and adorably referenced their iconic looks from the film.

Stepping on stage to present the award for outstanding ensemble in comedy series — with Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" playing, in tribute to a classic moment from the film — Kudrow and Sorvino donned matching suits in hot pink for Kudrow and electric blue for Sorvino, in a nod to their characters' outfits at their high school reunion.

Taking on the voice of their ditzy characters, the two began presenting.

"You look cute," Sorvino, 54, told Kudrow.

"I know, thanks. So do you, of course," her costar, 58, replied. "Do you think this is the cutest anyone's ever looked an awards show?"

RELATED: SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Nominees

romy-and-michele-1.jpg

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino

"I just realized this; we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles," she said.

"You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious," Kudrow replied. "And you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you're genius."

Sorvino then whipped out a stack of Post-It notes — another nod to their characters, who pretend to have invented the office supplies in an attempt to impress their former classmates — pretending that the nominees were listed on them. In the end, they announced that Apple+'s hit show Ted Lasso had won the award.

RELATED VIDEO: SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Ben Affleck Score Nods

Though this is the first time they've recreated their Romy and Michele looks, Kudrow and Sorvino have reunited many times throughout the years. In 2020, the duo met up at The Creative Coalition's sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards where they shared some insight into a potential on-screen reunion.

Story continues

"It's not in my hands. It's up to Disney," Sorvino said during the virtual gala, which was streamed by Variety. "I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it."

Sorvino said that others involved in the original film have also expressed their interest.

"I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it. Maybe Alan [Cumming] is interested in it. I don't know. I heard that maybe Janeane [Garofalo] is interested in it," she said.

"I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity," she added. "That would be a joy."

The year before, Sorvino and Kudrow had their own mini-reunion after running into each other at a party.

"Most thrilling moment for me at a party EVER! Genuinely GOOD person @mirasorvino see you soon," Kudrow, 57, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.

Sorvino also gushed about getting to spend time with her pal in her own post. "Look who I ran into!! the incomparable @lisakudrow !!" Sorvino, 52, exclaimed. " Love this woman!!"

The movie follows Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), who were unpopular in high school, so decide to invent elaborate lies about their lives in order to impress their former classmates at their 10-year reunion.

romy-michele-2-2000

Touchstone/REX/Shutterstock Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino

Speaking to the crowd at a 20th anniversary screening of the film in 2017, Sorvino said that she never envisioned the film would strike such a strong chord with fans — and remain arguably her most popular movie to date.

"There's something about it that touches so many people and people can relate to it. It seems not to get old," she said. "Everyone remembers being that person in high school who needs to rise above, and the friendship and crazy fashion and all of that."

"I did this movie because I was a geek in high school, I hated high school," she recalled. "But I had a couple of amazing friends and I related to the Romy and Michele story because it reminded me of me and my best friends."

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27.