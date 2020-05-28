Lisa Kudrow says her car was searched every night after 'Friends' filming

Lisa Kudrow attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Lisa Kudrow has shared that her car was searched every night after filming Friends to ensure nothing from the set was making its way home with her.

It came as the Phoebe Buffay actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed how she ended up with the 'Cookie Time' clock seen in Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) apartment throughout the series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After improvising a line about the prop years prior to the show's ending, co-star Matthew Perry presented it as a gift to her when the show finished in 2004.

Read more: Courteney Cox is binge-watching Friends

“We’re shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, ‘Oh! I better get going,’ like, ‘Oh! I’m late, I better get going'.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan, David Schwimmer as Dr. Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank)

“As the words were coming out, I went, ‘Oh, good. There’s a clock,’” Kudrow went on. “I gestured to that, and said, ‘Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going,’ and during shooting, Matthew [Perry] said, ‘Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?’”

On receiving the gift, she commented: “I think the first thing I asked was, ‘This was so nice, did you get permission?’ I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

The long-anticipated Friends reunion announced earlier the year has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to arrive on new on-demand service HBO Max in May, however, it will now take place at an as-of-yet unspecified later date.

Read more: Courteney Cox felt ‘free’ playing ‘fat Monica’

The one-off non-scripted special will see Kudrow, Perry, Cox, Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc reunited on screen for the first time in 16 years.