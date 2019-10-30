Lisa Keightley appointed as new head coach of England Women

Lisa Keightley has been appointed as the new Head Coach of England Women.

The 48-year-old Australian will commence the role in January and succeeds Mark Robinson, who stepped down after this summer’s Ashes defeat.

Keightley is the first full-time female head coach of the side,

“I’m massively excited,” Keightley said. ”It’s a huge opportunity. It’s a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see where we can get to.

“England are the current 50-over World Champions and they made it to the final of the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“They’re a very competitive side and they wouldn’t be in big matches like that if they didn’t have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage. I’m really looking forward to getting underway and helping the team progress.”

Keightley played 82 one-day internationals and nine tests for Australia, and previously served as head coach of the England Women’s Academy between 2011 and 2015.

She is currently head coach of Western Australia and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) side the Perth Scorchers, and had been appointed as head coach of the London Spirit women’s team for the start of The Hundred next summer.

Keightley will now not be taking up that role, with a replacement to be named in due course. She will join England from the start of next year at the conclusion of the WBBL, with interim coach Alastair Maiden leading the team until then,

“Lisa was the stand-out candidate from a varied and highly talented group of applicants,” Clare Connor, Managing Director of Women’s Cricket at the ECB, said.

“The interview panel [Made up of Jonathan Finch, Clare Connor, John Neal and Tom Harrison] were unanimously impressed by Lisa’s demonstration of her suitability for the role, her impressive knowledge of the game and her passion for coaching and developing players.

“She outlined clear plans as to how she believes she can take the team and this group of players forward.

“Lisa will become the first full-time female Head Coach of the England Women’s team. I am excited about the progress our sport continues to make and I‘m sure that Lisa’s appointment will rightly be seen as another huge step for women’s cricket.”

Keightley holds the distinction of being the first female to hit a century at Lord’s.