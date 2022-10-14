Lisa Hochstein Talks About 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' amid Divorce from Lenny Hochstein

Kelly Wynne
·3 min read
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein is admittedly still finding her way out of the darkness of divorce.

The reality star, 40, gave an update on her split from husband Lenny Hochstein at BravoCon 2022 on Friday.

During a panel discussion, Lisa said of her fellow Housewives, "These women are like my sisters. Having to deal with what I'm going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult."

She added, "My kids get me through every day. It's been six months, and there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully I'm gonna get there soon."

Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who also went through a challenging divorce as a Housewife, chimed in: "Don't forget to take as much money as you can — because you earned it."

lisa hochstein, lenny hochstein
lisa hochstein, lenny hochstein

lisa hochstein/instagram

RELATED: Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022!

Earlier in the panel — which also featured, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin and Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard-Bassett — when the women were asked what not to avoid getting kicked off a Housewives show, Hochstein had joked, "don't have a breakdown" before backtracking and quipping, "but that makes good TV!"

For her part, Stracke reflected on her divorce, saying, "I had to go through a moment of sadness, deep sadness — but I also had to be a mother, and that's what pushed me forward, being a mommy."

She continued, "Then there's this self-discovery that happens. I kind of think, it's like the firebird that rises through the ashes."

Stanbury noted she started her Divorced Not Dead podcast to process her split because the end of a marriage "doesn't have to be the end of your life."

And Hochstein knows there are still chapters to write: "I think I might write a book," she teased at one point during the panel. "We all have a story to tell."

RELATED: Lenny Hochstein Files for Divorce from Real Housewives of Miami Star Wife Lisa Hochstein

Lisa's update comes after ex-husband Lenny, 56, filed for divorce in May citing "irreconcilable differences." Lenny announced the split publicly. Through a spokesperson, Lisa told PEOPLE the decision was "reckless" and "blindsided her."

Lenny has since moved on from the relationship. Shortly after announcing their divorce, Lenny confirmed to PEOPLE he had entered a relationship with model Katharina Mazepa. However, he reiterated that his relationship with Katharina didn't start until his marriage to Lisa had ended.

"Nothing happened between [Katharina and I] until [Lisa and I] decided on the divorce," he said, "and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself."

The couple signed a prenup ahead of their marriage, which states Lenny will pay spousal support to Lisa. Their finances have been discussed in the public eye, too.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

RELATED: Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims

In August, Lisa filed court documents alleging that she was being "financially strangled" by Lenny. The papers claimed Lenny "retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds" whenever she "does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands" in the midst of their divorce, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. (PEOPLE confirmed the documents' content with Lisa's team.)

Lenny denied the claims.

Just hours after Lisa's claims of financial strangulation were filed, Katharina filed a restraining order against Lisa. The restraining order, confirmed by PEOPLE, accused Lisa of "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements."

Lisa denied the claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

Latest Stories

  • Dad sums up how ‘bedtime struggles’ can bring on feelings of ‘parental guilt’ in funny video

    This dad perfectly described "parental guilt" in the funniest way.

  • 9 questions we have going into 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion

    We have questions after watching the season 12 reunion trailer for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

  • 'Colossal' flooding kills hundreds in Nigeria

    STORY: More than 500 people dead, 90,000 homes under water, and food and fuel supplies blocked.Widespread floods are causing chaos in Nigeria.The head of the country's National Emergency Management Agency describes the scale of the disaster as "colossal".In Lokoja - a city at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers - homes and businesses are submerged.Residents, like Khalid Yahaya Othman, wade through knee-high waters."Over 60 to 70 years now I have never seen such a thing - so maybe it has something to do with climate change."State oil company NNPC has blamed the floods - which have blocked a key road - for a fuel shortage in the capital Abuja.The floods have been building since early summer; 27 of the county's 36 states have been hit, the government says, and 1.4 million people affected.Nigerian authorities say the flooding has been caused by heavier than usual rains and that it intensified after water releases from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada. A spokesman says the Speed Skating Canada board of directors decided that it "was in the best interest" of the federation that Auch no longer serve in the role. A reason for the departure was not provided. Auch, a three-time Olympic medallist in long-track speedskating, spent more than five years in the position. She had previously served as president and vice-president of Speed Skating Canada. Auch, 56, was inducted

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe