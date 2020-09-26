Lisa Evans powers Arsenal past Tottenham and into FA Cup semi-finals

Tottenham were the architects of their own collapse as two mistakes in two minutes gifted Jordan Nobbs and Lisa Evans the goals that would put the 14-time Women’s FA Cup winners Arsenal into the semi-final stage of the delayed competition.

Evans added two more late on as Tottenham wilted under the pressure of Joe Montemurro’s ruthless side.

With all the pre-match focus on whether the on-loan Alex Morgan would make her debut for Spurs, the Orlando Pride striker will perhaps be feeling the reality of how hard it will be to help Tottenham compete with the best.

A coy Tottenham co-manager Karen Hills kept everyone guessing on whether Morgan would make her first appearance for the club. “She’s on the bench, so who knows,” she said with a grin.

In the stands, the wrapped-up two-time World Cup winner snuggled her face into her snood as the rain lashed down. Borehamwood does not have the sun and warmth of Orlando, but it does have a season of top-flight football under way. In the US, Pride have four games lined up as part of a mini-season as the NWSL struggles to cope with impact of the pandemic.

Despite having Dutch record goalscorer, Vivianne Miedema, on the pitch, Arsenal were without a more impactful player, in recent weeks at least, with Jill Roord, who scored two hat-tricks in two games, out with a knee injury picked up on international duty with the Netherlands.

Heavy favourites, the home side tried to rattle Spurs early on, a cross from centre-back Leah Williamson from the right found the Australian Caitlin Foord, whose looping header rattled off the bar in the sixth minute. With that early warning, Tottenham regrouped and looked organised defensively.

The last time these teams met in the FA Cup Arsenal put 10 past their north London rivals. Then, though, it was barely a rivalry, with Spurs competing in the third tier. Now, it is more of a genuine battle. Tottenham have been twice promoted since and compete in the WSL alongside the Gunners.

There is still a gap. Spurs have had a rapid rise under the joint managers, Juan Amoros and Hills, but Arsenal have been the dominant force in women’s football for decades. Last season, there were 16 points separating the sides.

Despite that gap, though, in their 2-0 victory in front of a record WSL crowd last November, it took until the 66th minute for Arsenal to make the breakthrough, a strike from Kim Little ending the deadlock. This rivalry is new and fresh, but it is competitive.

Spurs were not without their chances in the first half, a free-kick conceded by Little was punched clear by Manuela Zinsberger after Kit Graham whipped in a dangerous ball.

Arsenal, though, know how to bide their time. Patience and a calmness under pressure have been characteristic of Montemurro’s teams.

After the break they began to stretch the visitors. However, Tottenham almost punished the Gunners’ profligacy. Alanna Kennedy, another of Morgan’s Pride teammates and likely a key player in her arrival, rose highest to power a header from a tasty Chloe Peplow corner narrowly wide.

As if fired up by the effort of their rivals, Arsenal continued to pour forward and in the 73rd minute a cruel mistake from the usually solid right-back Ashleigh Neville saw Nobbs pounce on her stray pass and coolly lob the ball over an at-sea Spencer from 25 yards out.

One minute later and the Gunners broke Spurs again. A through-ball from Miedema found Evans and the Scottish forward slid in.

With Tottenham’s spirits crushed there was no debut for Morgan and Evans hit the net twice more to pick up Roord’s hat-trick mantle.