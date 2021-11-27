Lisa Brown, Soap Actress in ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘As the World Turns,’ Dies at 67

Soap opera actress Lisa Brown, who is remembered for her roles in shows like “Guiding Light and “As the World Turns” as well as theater productions like “42nd Street” on Broadway, died November 24. She was 67.

SoapOperaDigest confirmed the news Friday morning. An “As the World Turns” Facebook fan page also posted about Brown’s death.

Brown died after a brief illness that was not specified.

“How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” said co-star Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on “As the World Turns.” “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“

Brown made a career in daytime television, playing Nora Reardon on “Guiding Light” and Iva Snyder on “As the World Turns.” According to The Sun, Brown is also credited with directing a TV pilot called “Waterfront” starring Scott Reeves, however, it was never picked up by a network.

She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen, two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary.