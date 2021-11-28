Lisa Brown Dies: Actress Most Known For Her Roles On ‘Guiding Light’ And ‘As The World Turns’ Was 67

Television Soap opera actress Lisa Brown died on November 24 at age 67.

Brown is most known for her roles on Guiding Light and As The World Turns. On Guiding Light, she played Nola Reardon from 1980-1985, and while working on the show she also starred in the broadway adaptation of 42nd Street. On As The World Turns, Brown held the role of Iva Snyder from 1985-1994.

“How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades. She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland (Guiding Light head writer) introduced me to my ‘mother,’ says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “

“Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“

Brown is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary.

