Lisa Bonet Seen with Ring on Her Finger Despite Split from Jason Momoa

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet

mega

Lisa Bonet is turning heads.

The Emmy Award nominee, 54, was photographed wearing what appeared to be her wedding ring on her left ring finger Wednesday in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, two months after she and husband Jason Momoa announced they are splitting after five years of marriage.

A rep for Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Want to Explore Other Things' After Split: They Still 'Care Deeply'

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty

"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," the statement concluded.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple, who was together for nearly 17 years, "were amazing for years, until they no longer were," adding: "They have grown apart because of different focuses."

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can," the insider said, noting that Bonet "has had no interest in joining" Momoa, 42, "on every location" as she "enjoys her life in L.A."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa 'Made an Extra Effort' to Support Zoë Kravitz at The Batman Premiere: 'He Loves' Her

The couple, who shares son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola Iolani, 14, is "mature" and "will keep peace" for their kids, according to the source.

The High Fidelity actress previously opened up about change in December during a conversation with Marisa Tomei for Interview.

When Tomei asked "what's calling" her, Bonet replied, "Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We've eliminated all this extra noise, and now it's time to grow our roots deeper into our own values."

