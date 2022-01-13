Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Break Up After 16 Years Together

After 16 years together, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have called it quits. The former couple took to the Aquaman star's Instagram to announce the split.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they said in a joint statement. "And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

The actors, who began dating in 2005 and married in 2017, explained the reason for announcing their breakup. "We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the prayer. May love prevail."

Bonet and Momoa share two children, Lola, whom they welcomed in 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, who was born the following year.

See the ex-couple's announcement below.