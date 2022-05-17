Lisa Bodell, Kris Beevers and Jim Caroll to Keynote NS1’s INS1GHTS2022

·4 min read
Virtual summit will include technical and leadership session tracks, interactive Q&A, and exclusive access to INS1GHTS2022 Community Chat

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NS1, the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced event details for INS1GHTS2022: Outsmart Complexity. For the third consecutive year, NS1’s INS1GHTS will serve as a digital forum for industry experts, business leaders, and technology visionaries to come together and share their thoughts on the growing complexity of our digital world.

“Users demand flawless interactions across an expanding array of devices and services, but the network infrastructures that underpin those interactions are mostly dumb and brittle,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1. ”INS1GHTS2022 will empower attendees with knowledge and skills necessary to outsmart the challenges of increasingly complex networks and supercharge their impact.”

INS1GHTS2022 will serve as a digital forum for collaboration and information sharing among IT leaders. Participants can choose from two virtual tracks: Technical INTENS1VE and SENS1BLE Leadership. Both tracks include presentations by industry experts and NS1 customers, such as Salesforce, USA Today, Wix, and GlobalSign.

Keynote and featured speakers include:

Lisa Bodell, founder and CEO, futurethink, is a highly regarded thought leader focused on innovation, simplification, and change, as well as the bestselling author of books like Why Simple Wins. Her presentation, Killing Complexity, will teach attendees techniques for eradicating complexity and prioritizing meaningful work that drives innovative change.

Jim Caroll, global futurist, business trends, leadership and innovation expert, is a popular speaker skilled in identifying paths to innovation that align with new disruptive realities. His presentation, Bridging the Acceleration Gap: The Impact of the Pandemic on Digital Transformation, will explore the gap between how fast the world is changing and how quickly companies can keep up, as well as how to turn this gap into an opportunity instead of a threat.

Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1, is a recognized authority on DNS, global application delivery, distributed cloud architectures, and edge computing. His presentation, You Can’t Outsmart Complexity With a Dumb Infrastructure, will examine the necessity for smart network infrastructure as a way to confront and control complexity.

Technical INTENS1VE sessions include:

  • Meeting Customers’ Uptime Expectations, Laurence Pawling, vice president of global operations, GlobalSign

  • It’s 2022: Do You Know What Your Network Is Doing?, Shannon Weyrick, vice president of research, NS1

  • Resilience in the Time of Digital Demand, Stanislav Panich, head of networking, Wix

  • Why Is Network Automation So Darn Hard?, Mark Coleman, general manager of NetBox, NS1

  • Digital Transformation: Migrating Mission-Critical Core Network Services to the Distributed Edge, Reggie Best, vice president of products, NS1

SENS1BLE Leadership sessions include:

  • How to Become a Talent Destination, Dawn Glamm, senior vice president of engineering and operations, NS1; Lorraine Heber-Brause, chief human resources officer, NS1; Beth Keil, vice president of people, Lightmatter; and Kathleen DeShields, senior vice president of human resources, ReversingLabs

  • The Need for Diversity in the Digital Infrastructure Industry, Allison Mankin, principal architect and cloud leader of DNS, Salesforce.

  • Leading With Practical Compassion, April Wensel, founder, Compassionate Coding

  • Gold Medal Mindset for Life, Steve Serio, Paralympic Games two-time gold medal winner and Team USA co-captain, Men’s Basketball

  • When Leading Change in a Traditional Enterprise, Think Like a Vendor, Erik Bursche, senior vice president of consumer product and engineering, Gannett | USA Today Network

Visit the INS1GHTS2022 website for full session descriptions.

To accommodate a global audience, the virtual event will be broadcast twice on June 23, running from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in both Greenwich Mean and Eastern Standard time zones. Participants will also be able to access the exclusive INS1GHTS2022 Community Chat for opportunities to engage with speakers, industry leaders, and fellow attendees. Speakers will answer questions submitted to the Community Chat, keeping interactivity high throughout the day. Between sessions, attendees can also participate in live Q&As, interactive polls, and giveaways.

Sponsors include Pulumi, Rookout, PagerDuty, and others.

Register online and follow NS1 on LinkedIn and Twitter (#INS1GHTS2022) for updates and live event coverage.

About NS1
The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

Media contact:
Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
ns1@lookleftmarketing.com


