Lisa Barlow Says “RHOSLC” Costar Meredith Marks Has 'Always' Had Her Accents: She 'Can Do Like Five' (Exclusive)

Barlow also laughs about the obsession with her own voice, telling PEOPLE, "It's funny how people pick up on the influxes and how we have a deep voice ... I didn't think it was going to be a thing"

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo (2) Lisa Barlow (left) and Meredith Marks

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks has a few hidden talents — just ask Lisa Barlow!

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new partnership with Clorox, the Bravo television star, 49, dishes on what her costar is secretly capable of doing with her voice. The topic came up as Barlow was recalling a past visit to Watch What Happens Live where she was joined by Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman.

“She is so iconic and she can do everybody's voice,” Barlow says of Fineman, 35. “It's so crazy. But when I saw that, when she did my voice and she's like, 'Oh, I love this one' — because I've been there with her when she does it — she is incredibly talented. It's amazing how she can literally become the other person."

Barlow then confessed that Marks, 52, also shares the same gift.

"Meredith can do like, five,” she says of the jewelry designer’s impressive vocal abilities. "She's always had those accents though. That is not new for the show. That is the consummate with knowing Meredith as long as I have, that is her.”

Andrew Peterson/Bravo RHOSLC

Barlow also doesn't quite understand the obsession surrounding her own voice, though she does find humor in the situation.

"It's so funny because I sound like all four of my sisters. If you were on a phone call with us, you wouldn't be able to tell us apart. And I think we're so used to our voice, but then in our intonations with our voice and how we say things I don't think are regular, normal," she explains. "So it's funny how people pick up on the influxes and how we have a deep voice."

"It's so funny to me, but I didn't think it was going to be a thing," she continues. "I always was like, 'Oh, I have a good voice.' And then I'm like, maybe everyone's hearing it differently or I'm hearing it differently."



During her conversation with PEOPLE, Barlow also discussed what fans can expect from season 5 of RHOSLC after an explosive end to season 4 which saw Monica Garcia leave the show after it was revealed that she had a hand in running the social media account RealityVonTease, an Instagram troll account with a history of posting negative things about the RHOSLC stars.

“I feel like this year might be our best year ever, just based on what I've seen and heard and how things are going so far. I actually think it's going to be the most iconic season ever," says Barlow.

Peacock 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,' Season 4 Finale

While Barlow admits that she and her fellow Salt Lake City costars “need closure” from the events of last season, she shares that season 5 may see them all begin to move forward from even the lingering hurt caused by Jen Shah.

“The [season 4] reunion gave us some closure where we're like, ‘OK, this is what it's like to film with Monica.’ So now the world saw it. She yells out these jeers, says insults and then gets quiet and then makes herself the victim,” Barlow says.

Because the reality star believes Garcia, 40, “learned from Jen and Jen’s tactics,” she feels as though she and the rest of the cast never felt “reprieve” or “got to just move forward” amid Shah's nebulous departure from the show. (Shah, 50, was sentenced to prison for her role in a large-scale fraud scheme just days after the season 3 reunion finale.)

“I feel like this is the season where we're going to get to really elevate and be free of that point in our life that we really want to move on from,” Barlow says. “I don't want to think about the Feds, Homeland Security and PD showing up anymore. It's not interesting anymore. We've been there, did that.”

Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images 'RHOSLC'

In late January, PEOPLE reported exclusively that Garcia would not be joining Barlow, Marks, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas and Whitney Rose when filming resumed on the reality series for season 5. The season 4 breakout explained to The Cut in an interview that the exit was not her choice. "That would be a cast and Bravo decision," she revealed. "It would not have been my decision."

Shortly after the news broke, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the door is not fully closed on Garcia's role on the show, noting that she could still "make a return down the line" if something shifts within the group dynamic.



"This is a show about friendships and ultimately, if you don't have a friendship with anyone else on the cast, it's hard to have you there," the insider said. "If the women can find it in their hearts to forgive Monica one day, then it would only be natural to see her there. But right now, there's no resolution."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City can be streamed in full on Peacock, and more details about Barlow's Glam Getaway partnership with Clorox can be found here.

