Lisa Baird faces challenges head-on as NWSL commissioner

Lisa Baird’s first day as commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League was March 10.

Two days later, sports leagues around the world shut down because of COVID-19.

“That’s about as tough and rude of an awakening taking a new gig as I’ve ever heard of,” said Jake Silverstein who, as part owner of the NWSL’s Houston Dash, is one of the people who gave Baird the job.

However, taken another way, the timing couldn’t have been better: Baird addressed the challenge head on, and under her leadership the NWSL not only became the first professional sports league in the U.S. to return to play during the pandemic, but it staged two separate — and successful — tournaments.

It also saw its TV ratings jump 493%, drawing an average of nearly 463,000 viewers for six broadcasts on CBS and adding corporate sponsors in Google, P&G and Verizon. Additionally, Baird hammered out a deal with the players’ association that would pay everyone a full salary whether they played through the pandemic or not and moved forward with plans to add teams in Louisville, Sacramento and Los Angeles.

“Our agenda expanded more than it changed because there was an existential moment,” Silverstein said. “Rather than demurring away, Lisa correctly recognized sometimes the best defense is a good offense. She recognized that the right thing to do here was to try to make the NWSL more robust, more visible, more relevant.”

So while Major League Baseball and MLS limped through COVID-interrupted seasons with postponed and canceled games and TV ratings dipped everywhere except for the PGA and the WNBA Finals, the NWSL grew stronger.

“We couldn’t have reverse-engineered a better commissioner to put at the helm during this crisis,” Silverstein said. “During these challenges I think she’s succeeded.”

Baird, 59, whose resume includes stints in marketing for IBM, the NFL, the U.S. Olympic Committee and New York Public Radio before becoming the NWSL’s third commissioner in seven years, deflected praise during a brief phone call last week.

“The people that deserve credit are my owners — for really getting behind me even when I was asking them to take a leap of faith — and most importantly, the players. The reason sponsors got behind us, the reason we had great ratings, is because we have the most popular athletes in the sport that’s the most popular in the world.”

U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer Lisa Baird speaks at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea, in 2017. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

With four World Cup titles and a roster of players ranging from Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach to Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, no country has ever matched the U.S. in women's soccer. But at the club level it took Baird — with some unwelcome help from the COVID-19 shutdown — to make people notice.

The commissioner laid a foundation by listening to players and allaying their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, pay and other benefits. Contrast that with the approach of MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who threatened to lock his players out if they didn’t accept his demands.

“It’s just about the building of trust between us and the league. And realizing that we have the same goals,” said Emily Menges of the Portland Thorns, a member of the union’s executive board. “This year has been a massive, massive step toward that.”

That trust paved the way for the Challenge Cup tournament, which kicked off to a sports-starved country in late June. The opener, the first competitive game in any sport in the U.S. in more than 3 ½ months, was watched by 572,000 viewers, the most ever for a women’s club game on U.S. television.

The final, a month later, did even better when 653,000 tuned in — far outdistancing the largest audience for an MLS game during the pandemic according to figures provided by Soccer America. And not one player or staff member in the NWSL quarantine bubble tested positive for COVID-19 during the 29-day event.

