Lisa Ann Walter Shares Spaghetti with Her Rescue Dog to Support Pet Adoption (Exclusive)

The 'Abbott Elementary' actress and her dog Buster are the stars of PETA's new adoption campaign

Elisabeth Caren for PETA Lisa Ann Walter poses with her dog Buster for a PETA adoption campaign

Lisa Ann Walter and her rescue dog Buster are dining out for a good cause.

The duo stars in PETA's latest pet adoption campaign. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new project, which shows Abbott Elementary star, 60, and her dog, Buster, reenacting Lady and the Tramp's iconic spaghetti and meatball dinner. The campaign features the pair sharing a long piece of spaghetti over a gingham tablecloth, with the text "Use Your Noodle. Adopt! Don't Shop."

PETA also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the campaign. In the video, Walter and Buster practice poses and share kisses as romantic music plays.

"Always adopt! Don't shop," the star says at the end of the clip while snuggling close to Buster.

According to PETA, Walter took Buster in soon after his birth. The actress told Good Dog that she met the dog through her Parent Trap costar and best friend, Elaine Hendrix, who is involved in animal rescue work. When Hendrix was caring for a pregnant rescue dog, Walter decided to adopt one of the canine's puppies.

Related: Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Walter told the dog adoption site that her favorite parts of Buster are the dog's "loyalty" and "constant love."

With this campaign, the actress joins a list of notable PETA collaborators — including John Stamos, Tom Hardy, and Ron Perlman — in their mission to solve the homeless animal crisis. According to the animal rights advocacy group, an estimated 70 million dogs and cats are without a home. Because some shelters won't accept cats and are pressured to turn away dogs when at capacity, abandoned animals perpetuate the problem by reproducing on the streets without adequate care.

Elisabeth Caren for PETA Lisa Ann Walter poses with her dog Buster for a PETA adoption campaign

Walter's partnership with PETA arrives shortly after the season 3 premiere of the hit comedy Abbott Elementary, in which Walter costars with Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James.

Story continues

As second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, Walter has captured the hearts of viewers — and younger suitors. Speaking to Cosmopolitan for their Sex After 60 Issue, she revealed that younger men had been sliding into her DMs looking for a connection.

"I tell my colleagues at work, like, 'So-and-so just said they wanted to talk and they want to have lunch. Isn't that sweet?' Because I'm looking at it like, 'Aw, this kid,'" she told Cosmopolitan, to her castmates giving her a reality check. "All my costars are like, 'Girl... he wants to hit that.'"

Related: Lisa Ann Walter Says Lindsay Lohan Should Guest Star on Abbott Elementary as Her Character's Relative

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After hanging around Ralph, James, and Brunson, Walter said she’d felt inspired to “dive back into the dating pool.”

She’s set to spend more quality time with her costars on the Emmy-winning series. Three days after the season 3 premiere, the sitcom was renewed for a fourth season.

Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.