Liquorama Announces Development of Proprietary Wine and Alcohol Recommendation Engine Coinciding with Website Redesign

UPLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / More than just a wine and liquor store, Liquorama offers a shopping experience that is both convenient and enjoyable, featuring one of the largest selections of domestic and imported liquors, beers, and vintage wines from around the world.

Since its inception, Liquorama has earned a reputation for its customer-centric approach to business, and for catering to the evolving needs of the market. In alignment with this reputation, Liquorama is proud to announce two major developments aimed at improving the customer experience.

This quarter, the company is developing a proprietary wine and alcohol recommendation engine for its customers, along with a website redesign aimed at improving several key aspects of shopping with Liquorama.

Proprietary Liquor and Wine Recommendation Engine

Recommendation engines are utilized by some of the biggest brands in commerce. From Amazon to Netflix, recommendation engines add incredible value and convenience to the shopping experience, utilizing innovative technology to make product recommendations tailored to the individual's preferences, interests, search history on the website, and purchase history.

Liquorama's recommendation engine is engineered to learn about customers' interests, preferences, and purchase habits, seeking to uncover patterns in consumer behavior, and using this data to provide liquor, wine, and beer suggestions custom-tailored to that individual customer.

In the past, such recommendations would need to be made by customer service staff, a friend, or family who is familiar with what that customer likes and dislikes. In today's digitally-driven marketplace, such recommendations can be replaced online with innovative technology capable of using machine learning to better understand a customer's preferences.

With 1000s of products to choose from, finding the perfect wine or liquor accompaniment for a relaxing evening, dinner party, or social occasion can be a challenging experience. Filtering through 100s of pages of products can be both tedious and inefficient.

Liquorama's recommendation engine is engineered to provide custom suggestions that can make the shopping experience more efficient and enjoyable, while introducing the customer to new products that align with their tastes.

Liquorama Website Design Update

Always seeking out ways to better serve its customers, Liquorama is investing in updating the design and functionality of its already robust website and eCommerce platform.

This new website design will feature several enhancements while maintaining the same levels of excellence its customers have come to expect.

As part of the design and update, customers can expect:

Expanding product lines and new releases

Intuitive interface with easy navigation controls

Improved responsiveness and compatibility on mobile devices

Industry-leading site security

Advanced shopping filters to make finding products easier

Shipment tracking

Enhanced loyalty program

Educational resources to help the customer find the perfect wine or spirit

And more….

About Liquorama

Family-owned since 1978, Liquorama is conveniently located in Southern California, along the hills of the San Gabriel Valley. Known for its customer service, friendly staff, and expertise in all things wine and spirits, the company boasts an extensive selection of both domestic and international wine, beer, and spirits.

Those interested in learning more about Liquorama or shopping its vast inventory of products are encouraged to visit its official website, or stop by its store at 901 W. Foothill Blvd Upland CA 91786.

