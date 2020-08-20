Liquidia Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Steven Bariahtaris Appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced Steven Bariahtaris has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. He succeeds Richard Katz, M.D. who has resigned from his role at Liquidia in order to pursue other opportunities. Liquidia has engaged Spencer Stuart, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, to conduct the search for a permanent successor.



“Steve is a talented and proven leader who is known for his strategic insights, financial expertise and unwavering commitment to value creation,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidia. “Once the acquisition of RareGen is completed, Liquidia will emerge as a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a potential new product launch, LIQ861, on the horizon. Steve’s vast experience in scaling and implementing financial capabilities and commercial readiness strategies will be instrumental during this truly transformative period for our company.”

Mr. Fowler added, “We are very appreciative of Rich’s contributions to the company during his tenure and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Bariahtaris joins Liquidia with an extensive background in corporate finance and management. Prior to Liquidia, he spent nearly 24 years at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) serving in several executive roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, Mr. Bariahtaris served as J&J’s Worldwide Vice President, Corporate Internal Audit, where he acted as the Chief Audit Executive for the $80 billion healthcare company. Mr. Bariahtaris served in several additional J&J leadership roles including CFO & Vice President of Finance for Janssen Americas where he provided financial leadership for the $20+ billion pharmaceuticals business and Vice President, Worldwide Finance and CFO for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics where he provided financial leadership for the $2 billion fully integrated global diagnostics business.

“I am thrilled to be joining Liquidia at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Bariahtaris. “I look forward to working closely with Neal and Liquidia team to advance the company for its commercial debut, integration of RareGen upon closing, and position it for long-term growth.”

Mr. Bariahtaris began his career with Proctor and Gamble (P&G) working initially in supply chain management roles before his transition to Corporate Finance. He received a Bachelor of Science (B.S) from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Katz has agreed to provide advice and assistance to the Company for a short period of time in order to support a smooth transition.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com .

About RareGen

RareGen, LLC is a portfolio company of PBM Capital Group, a healthcare investment firm. RareGen provides strategy, investment, and commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products. RareGen has a national sales force focused on cardiology and pulmonology specialties.

