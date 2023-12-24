Liquid Smoke Is The Secret Ingredient Your Mac And Cheese Needs

bowl of macaroni and cheese - sasazawa/Shutterstock

If you ask a group of macaroni and cheese enthusiasts about their go-to add-in, you'll likely hear several different answers: hot sauce, ketchup, bacon bits, breadcrumbs, fish sauce ... you name it. There is, however, one option some folks swear by that, when mixed into the classic comfort food, transforms it into an even more appetizing dinner. Liquid smoke, a concentrated solution that is derived from the condensation of smoke, elevates various dishes.

The magic lies in the culinary science of capturing and liquefying the aromatic compounds present in wood smoke. Liquid smoke typically consists of water infused with these flavorful chemicals, thereby creating a mega-versatile element. When judiciously incorporated into mac and cheese, the coveted condiment introduces a complexity that transcends the ordinary.

Imagine the amalgamation of creamy cheese enveloping perfectly cooked macaroni, zhuzhed up by the subtle yet potent touch of liquid smoke. This addition doesn't overwhelm; instead, it merely upgrades the overall profile to a savory depth akin to your favorite barbecue grub.

Read more: Ingredients To Take Your Scrambled Eggs To The Next Level

A Little Bit Of Liquid Smoke Goes A Long Way

spoon of liquid smoke - NIKCOA/Shutterstock

Liquid smoke beautifully complements the melty cheese and al dente elbow pasta. When drizzling liquid smoke onto whatever your heart pleases, whether burgers, marinades, fish, jerky, or good ol' mac and cheese, precision is always key. Just a few drops of liquid smoke can quickly transform — and sometimes overpower — the entire meal. Since it's so easy to overdo it, start conservatively by adding a little bit at a time and tasting as you go. This slow and steady technique allows you to tailor the intensity to your palate, ensuring a careful balance that elevates rather than dominates. Because, chances are, you probably don't want your mac and cheese to be reminiscent of an edible bonfire.

While liquid smoke is an effective way to impart an edge to your mac and cheese, there are several alternative ways to achieve a similar effect. Smoked spices such as paprika, cumin, chipotle pepper, and chili powder, for instance, lend a vibrant heat with a hint of sweetness. Smoked cheeses, including gouda, Gruyère, and cheddar, can also contribute a delightful dimension to your macaroni.

Read the original article on Mashed.