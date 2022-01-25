Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to Reach Over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 2.5 Billion in the year 2021.



Market Synopsis

Rising demand from the automotive and medical sectors have emerged to be a major driver for the market overall in the coming years. Sectors such as medical and automotive are seeing high demand due to its durability, ability to match all safety requirements, and cost-effectiveness, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Type (Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR), by End-User (Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028”).

List of Prominent Players in the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market:

Dow Corning

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

KCC Corporation

Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC

Bluestar

Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Nusil Technology LLC

Laur Silicone

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand from Medical and Healthcare Devices

Medical equipment is one of the key applications of the market for liquid silicone rubber. Due to its chemical, purity, flexibility, physical resistance, and sterilization characteristics, the liquid silicone rubber demand is rising in the medical devices sector. Recently, liquid silicone rubber has its uses in medical textile coatings, medical cables, catheters, medical tubing, respiratory masks, other markets. Chinese government has expanded its focus on high-end medical device and biomedical manufacturing under “Made in China 2025” plan, which intends to grow domestic content of core materials and components to 70% by 2025. This is likely to grow the demand for the market for liquid silicone rubber.

Driver: Unique Characteristics Such as Chemical Inertness, Electrical Resistance, and Others

Liquid silicone rubber holds unique characteristics such as chemical inertness, electrical resistance, ability to bear intense temperatures, others. These features have allowed their broad adoption across electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, and various other sectors. The growing aged population is driving the medical devices and implants demand in the medical sector.

Liquid Silicone Rubber growth is hampered due to the existence of strict regulations in the medical area. There has been a growth in the regulations which are covering the materials usage in implants, medical devices, and kitchenware. The players are needed to comply with strict regulations to keep their market position.

Regional Trends

North America accounted for the largest share of the regional market for liquid silicone rubber, due to the existence of the biggest consuming nations such as India and China, the liquid silicone rubber demand in the region is rising at a substantial rate.

Key Findings

Medical grade to hold a significant share: Devices built from medical grade Liquid Silicone Rubber enhance life expectancy since they minimize pain and are beneficial in making pacemakers and artificial joints. Rings, stoppers, closures, gaskets, liquid feeding bottles, cushioning pads, and catheters, are a few of the items manufactured with Liquid Silicone Rubber which is medical grade.





Automotive to hold a significant share: The components built from liquid silicon rubber are not heavy, thus growing fuel efficiency. LSR also minimize NO2 and CO2 emissions that are air pollutants. Applications in Automotive of liquid silicone rubber such as LED headlights, gaskets, harness components, windshield wiper blades, valves, membranes, dampers, seals, and other components.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Liquid Silicone Rubber Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR

End-User: - Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Beauty and Personal Care Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

