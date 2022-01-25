Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to Reach Over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 2.5 Billion in the year 2021.

Market Synopsis

Rising demand from the automotive and medical sectors have emerged to be a major driver for the market overall in the coming years. Sectors such as medical and automotive are seeing high demand due to its durability, ability to match all safety requirements, and cost-effectiveness, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Type (Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR), by End-User (Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028”).

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market:

  • Dow Corning

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • KCC Corporation

  • Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC

  • Bluestar

  • Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

  • Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • Nusil Technology LLC

  • Laur Silicone

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand from Medical and Healthcare Devices

Medical equipment is one of the key applications of the market for liquid silicone rubber. Due to its chemical, purity, flexibility, physical resistance, and sterilization characteristics, the liquid silicone rubber demand is rising in the medical devices sector. Recently, liquid silicone rubber has its uses in medical textile coatings, medical cables, catheters, medical tubing, respiratory masks, other markets. Chinese government has expanded its focus on high-end medical device and biomedical manufacturing under “Made in China 2025” plan, which intends to grow domestic content of core materials and components to 70% by 2025. This is likely to grow the demand for the market for liquid silicone rubber.

Driver: Unique Characteristics Such as Chemical Inertness, Electrical Resistance, and Others

Liquid silicone rubber holds unique characteristics such as chemical inertness, electrical resistance, ability to bear intense temperatures, others. These features have allowed their broad adoption across electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, and various other sectors. The growing aged population is driving the medical devices and implants demand in the medical sector.

Liquid Silicone Rubber growth is hampered due to the existence of strict regulations in the medical area. There has been a growth in the regulations which are covering the materials usage in implants, medical devices, and kitchenware. The players are needed to comply with strict regulations to keep their market position.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/1

Benefits of Purchasing Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Trends

North America accounted for the largest share of the regional market for liquid silicone rubber, due to the existence of the biggest consuming nations such as India and China, the liquid silicone rubber demand in the region is rising at a substantial rate.

Key Findings

  • Medical grade to hold a significant share: Devices built from medical grade Liquid Silicone Rubber enhance life expectancy since they minimize pain and are beneficial in making pacemakers and artificial joints. Rings, stoppers, closures, gaskets, liquid feeding bottles, cushioning pads, and catheters, are a few of the items manufactured with Liquid Silicone Rubber which is medical grade.

  • Automotive to hold a significant share: The components built from liquid silicon rubber are not heavy, thus growing fuel efficiency. LSR also minimize NO2 and CO2 emissions that are air pollutants. Applications in Automotive of liquid silicone rubber such as LED headlights, gaskets, harness components, windshield wiper blades, valves, membranes, dampers, seals, and other components.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Liquid Silicone Rubber Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  1. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  2. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  3. Long Term Dynamics

  4. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Liquid Silicone Rubber Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Liquid Silicone Rubber Market by Type (Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR), by End-User (Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-541416

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

  • What will be the the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

  • What are the major global Liquid Silicone Rubber market trends influencing the development of the market?

  • What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Liquid Silicone Rubber market?

  • What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Liquid Silicone Rubber market?

This market titled “Liquid Silicone Rubber Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.5 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 4.0 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 – 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Food Grade LSR, Industrial Grade LSR, Medical Grade LSR
End-User: - Healthcare and Medical Devices, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Beauty and Personal Care

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-silicone-rubber-market-1211/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation

    The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly turned to excitement for a handful of U.S. players at the world junior championship. Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber were together in Red Deer, Alberta, when USA Hockey’s John Vanbiesbrouck asked them to go to Beijing. “I was kind of blown out of my shoes,” Beniers said. All three said yes. While Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get the chance to play in their first Olym

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Criticism of Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year desire unfair

    Some fans weren't too happy about Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes saying he wants to win Rookie of the Year. They felt it showed a level of selfishness, which couldn't be further from the truth. Listen to the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.