Liquid Particle Counter Market Was Worth US$ 345 Million in 2019, Globally

The Global Liquid Particle Counter Market was evaluated to be US$ 345 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% through 2030. Liquid particle counter is used to detect or measure the presence of impurities in the process fluids across pharmaceutical, chemicals, oil & gas, energy & utility, and manufacturing industries. The liquid particle counters are extensively used across the pharmaceutical industry for detecting the presence of impurities in samples, increasing the production of pharmaceutical formulations, and so on. Increased investment in novel drug discovery, development of advanced pharmaceuticals in large volumes, rising number of clinical trials, and focused research & development activities in analytical equipment manufacturing is anticipated to drive the growth of the liquid particle counter market in coming years. Additionally, rising demand from particle measurement in high speed and high-pressure applications such as turbine fluids, gearbox fluids and power plants are estimated to drive the growth of the global liquid particle counter market during the forecast period.

Increased demand for advanced particle counters with improved efficiency to drive the growth of solutions segment

The global liquid particle counter market is segmented on the basis of component, liquid type, technology, application, modality, end user, and geography. Based on component, the global liquid particle counter market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment contributed a dominating share to the global liquid particle counter market in 2019 and is anticipated to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period. The solution is a combination of hardware or equipment and factory installed software designed in line with the user requirement. The services segment is anticipated to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Rising demand for in-house testing & monitoring and increased investment in novel drug discovery to drive growth of liquid particle counters in pharmaceutical companies

Based on end user, the global liquid particle counter market is segmented into clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, academic research institutes, and others. The clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the global liquid particle counter market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for clinical testing of pharmaceuticals, beverages, and so on. The pharmaceutical company segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period owing to increased demand for in-house testing and monitoring of fluids. Increased investment in new drug discovery is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of liquid particle counters across the pharmaceutical companies.

Based on geography, the global liquid particle counter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America contributed a dominating share to the global liquid particle counter market and is anticipated to be a dominating segment throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers across the United States and Canada. Increased investment in new drug discovery and development of advanced analytical equipment is anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the North America liquid particle counter market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing geography during the forecast period owing to rising investment in expansion of pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and oil & gas industries across major countries in Asia.

