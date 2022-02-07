Liquid Feed Market to hit $107.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Liquid Feed Industry is poised to register 6% CAGR till 2027 driven by growing consumer inclination towards meat & meat-based products consumption owing to increasing protein diet intake.

Global liquid feed market value is poised to cross USD 107.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for swine and poultry in the European region is likely to accelerate market expansion in the coming years as poultry feed business is one-third of the European compound feed industry.

liquid feed industry from aquaculture livestock is set to surpass USD 9.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of around 5.5%. Aquaculture animals require a continuous flow of nutritious feed to grow into sustainable livestock products which should support overall market growth. The liquid feed includes nutrients such as include lipids, fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

The general functions of minerals include constituents of exoskeleton, balance of osmotic pressure, structural constituent of tissues and transmission of nerve impulse and muscle contraction. Also, nutrition also plays a crucial role in encouraging reproduction of aquaculture. Therefore, requirement of nutrient and functional benefits of liquid feed in aquaculture should drive the market statistics over the coming timeframe.

Some major findings of the liquid feed market report include:

The ruminant livestock segment accounted for over 45% revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the coming years.

Supplement ingredients segment exceeded USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forthcoming years owing to liquid feed supplements act as nutritive materials which are feedstuffs in the basic diet of animals.

Vitamins supplements segment is set to demonstrate a healthy CAGR of over 7% during the projected period. Vitamins are essential for the growth and development of animals and acts as an effective barrier against bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Asia Pacific liquid feed market is anticipated to show a profitable CAGR of over 6.5% through 2027 owing to growing aquafeed market in China & India and strict government regulations for providing sustainability in fish production.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 238 market data tables and 26 figures & charts from the report, “Liquid Feed Market Forecasts By Ingredients (Corn Steepwater, Molasses, Soluble, Whey, Supplement), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

Europe liquid feed market exceeded USD 17.30 billion in 2020 and is projected to register over 5.5% CAGR through 2027. Strict regulations towards banning synthetic ingredients as promoters, has surged demand for natural feed additives for growth performance and feed efficiency.

Growing concerns regarding livestock disease outbreaks owing to high concentration of animals and farms has turned focus towards meat safety and maintaining meat quality which is likely to drive industry forecasts. Also, the substantial rise in processed food and fast-food industry, change in consumer preference for ready to eat foods and rising disposable income should propel the regional aquaculture industry, thus promoting the overall market trends.

