Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the liquid feed market are Agridyne LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bundaberg Molasses, Cargill Inc., Cattle-Lac Liquids Inc., Dallas Keith Ltd., Graincorp Limited, Liquid Feeds International, Performance Feeds, Quality Liquid Feeds (QLF), Westway Feed Products LLC, BASF SE, Alliance Liquid Feeds Inc.

The global liquid feed market grew from $3.73 billion in 2022 to $3.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The liquid feed market is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The liquid feed market consists of sales of butter, margarine, oil, cream, custard, and pudding.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The liquid feed are used to condition rations, improve palatability, reduce dustiness, and provide nutrients to livestock.Liquid feeding refers to mixing and distributing livestock-friendly feed in liquid form.



Liquid feeding will involve the use of a diet prepared either from a mixture of liquid food industry by-products and conventional dry materials or from dry raw materials mixed with water.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the liquid feed market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the liquid feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in liquid feed are protein, minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and others.The protein includes feeds of plant and animal origin with high protein content.



The different sources include prills, granules, corn, urea, wheat barn, and others, and involve various livestock such as ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others.



The rise in the demand for meat and meat products is expected to propel the growth of the liquid feed market going forward.Meat is the flesh of animals such as chickens, sheep, pigs, and cattle, and is eaten together with other food.



Liquid feed is used to enhance the quality of meat. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based specialized agency, global meat consumption is expected to reach 45.3 kg per capita by 2030. Therefore, the growing demand for meat and meat products will drive the growth of the liquid feed market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the liquid feed market.Major companies operating in the liquid feed sector are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position.



For instance, in December 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company, launched Natupulse TS, an innovative feed enzyme for animal feed that is available in powder and liquid form.This product includes -mannanase, which ensures sustainable production by increasing the digestibility of the feed and is cost-effective.



This product has shown a positive effect in feed trials, ensuring nutrient digestibility.



In April 2021, Eastman Chemical Company, a US-based specialty materials firm, acquired 3F Feed & Food for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Eastman would be able to benefit from a strategic expansion of its product and solution range, as well as a first-rate manufacturing plant and an experienced team, enhancing its capacity to holistically answer customers’ difficulties through tailored solutions. 3F Feed & Food is a Spain based company that produces liquids and powders for the sanitation, safety, and preservation of animal health nutraceuticals and feed.



The countries covered in the liquid feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



