Liquid Avatar Partners with Fintech Innovator XTM to enable Hospitality, Personal Care, and other Industry Sectors to Verify COVID-19 Vaccination Verifiable Credentials

XTM joins industry leaders in technology, healthcare and patient data, venue and location management, university and college campus life and travel and leisure to help people start getting back to their everyday lives

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the US, through its biometrically and identity verified Self Sovereign Identity platform, Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com), today announces that fintech innovator, XTM Inc. (CSE:PAID) ("XTM") has joined its Verifiable Identity Healthcare Credential consortium to support the issuance, management and verification of COVID-19 digital diagnostic testing and vaccination verification for the hospitality, personal care and other business sectors that it services. XTM joins consortium partners, Trust over IP Foundation, Lumedic, Loop Insights (TSXV:MTRX), The Campus Agency and TripXpertz.

XTM enables North American industry leaders in the hospitality, personal care and sports and entertainment sectors to power cashless payments to employees, including 7 of the 10 largest restaurant chains; 5 of the largest pizza delivery chains including Dominos and Boston Pizza; the largest personal care salon chain; and the largest Canadian sports and entertainment group.

"We're excited to join KABN, Liquid Avatar and the other consortium partners to bring our expertise in reaching and supporting large organizations and their employees in the hospitality, personal care, food services and entertainment sector that have been adversely affected by the pandemic," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "Our goal is to help our industry partners, in any way possible, to support their current, limited activities, and to help create and support innovative solutions, like the Verifiable Identity Healthcare Credential initiative, so that restaurants, delivery services, salons and other personal care facilities and venues can safely and effectively expand operations to the public."

The consortium has developed an integrated solution ecosystem that enables healthcare issuers, individuals and verifiers to have a digital COVID-19 verifiable identity healthcare credential that is secure, user managed and controlled to ensure privacy, transportability and ease of use. This solution supports the foundation for the acceptance of digital Healthcare Passports and allow qualified Health Professionals with the ability to issue a Verifiable Credential that enables venues and other facilities to verify both the issued credential and the known user in real-time to grant access and / or services.

The ecosystem is built on a Trust over IP (TOIP) open standards framework, and the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) specifications for decentralized identifiers for credential management with the ability to issue, manage and verify interoperable COVID-19 vaccination and other verifiable credentials across a host of user managed and controlled digital wallets and applications.

Verifiable identity and access credentials can be used for multiple use cases such as Education, Workplaces, Tradeshows, Healthcare, Sporting Events, Concerts, Entertainment, Travel, Places of Worship, Senior Living, and other facilities, venues and locations and opens the door to further opportunities for commercial and consumer opportunities.

Powering and supporting the entire user experience, Liquid Avatar's Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) platform, which includes user biometric validation and a bank-grade verified identity credential, is available to consumers at no cost. Liquid Avatar enables users to verify and manage their identity and access credentials in a cloud-based, biometrically secure application. Users have complete control over their digital assets (like wallets, passwords and more), identity, and data through easy-to-use avatars that can be shared, on a permission-basis with others.

The COVID-19 Verifiable Healthcare Credential combines healthcare data with the user's biometrically verified identity credential. When a request is made by a Verifier, the User has a choice of which attributes are shared, creating a private verification transaction between themselves and a verifier. While much of the technology and services are already in place, the launch of the healthcare credential pilot is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 to coincide with the expected release of the COVID-19 widespread vaccination program. This solution will not only be able to verify identity credentials for the Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostic and antibody testing, but will also be able to support a wide range of immunizations and healthcare records.

"Liquid Avatar and the consortium partners are working together to create open-source solutions that can help empower users to return to public life and the things they once did freely, pre-COVID-19, with ease and continued safety," said David Lucatch, CEO of KABN. "Together with this amazing group and a growing list of partners we will enable, through this and future verifiable identity and access credentials, people to interact with businesses, schools, entertainment venues, retailers, airlines, resorts, and others and do the things and go to the places that they did before the pandemic changed our lives."

Healthcare issuers and individuals will be granted access to the system at no cost. Verifiers wishing to access the system will be charged a nominal subscription and micro-payment per verification, making it very cost efficient and effective to use the system for small and medium sized enterprises all the way up to major airlines, venues and facilities. The partners are committed to making the services affordable to all parties, so that everyone can get back to their everyday lives.

The KABN Network is working with leading industry partners to provide a safe and effective ecosystem that supports the issuance, ownership and verification of these verified identity and access credentials and is proud to be working with the following partners at the outset of this announcement covering a wide range of technologies, issuer, consumer, and verification engagement, with additional partners to be named as the program grows.

In addition to Liquid Avatar, our consortium partners Include:

Trust over IP Foundation (ToIP) - www.trustoverip.org

As a member of the Trust over IP Foundation (www.trustoverip.org) steering committee, The KABN Network is committed to the organization's open-standard framework and tech stacks. ToIP recently released its Covid-19 Credentials Initiative ("CCI") Governance Framework for public review.

Lumedic Exchange - www.lumedic.io

The KABN Network, as a founding partner, is working with the Lumedic Exchange (www.lumedic.io), an open-standards, decentralized framework for the healthcare industry giving patients greater control over their health data.

Loop Insights, Inc. - www.loopinsights.ai

Powering professional sports, entertainment, collegiate and other venues and facilities with Automatic Contract Tracing, Loop Insights, Inc. (www.loopinsights.ai) (TSXV:MTRX) has developed a fully managed contactless check-in platform that securely transfers contact information and triggers real-time notifications at scale.

The Campus Agency - www.thecampusagency.com

With reach to over 2,000 US College and University campuses and over 1.5 Million Gen Z students, alumni and families, The Campus Agency (www.thecampusagency.com) has been supporting innovative direct to student and online marketing programs for over 40 years.

TripXpertz - www.tripxpertz.com

Powering over 1,000 travel and government tourism boards, airlines, travel wholesalers and resorts in US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and around the world, to more effectively reach their intended travel audiences with end to end travel marketing management, booking and analytics solutions TripXpertz (www.tripxpertz.com) is changing the way the travel industry reaches travelers and how travelers can receive better value from their travel experiences.

XTM - www.xtminc.com

As a fintech innovator in the challenger banking space, XTM (CSE:PAID) is a global card issuer and payment specialist that supports business and workers to expedite cashless earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. XTM powers a wide range of industry sectors, including the hospitality and personal care industries.

For more information on the program and / or how to become a consortium partner or participant, please visit www.liquidavatar.com

About XTM Inc. - www.xtminc.com

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

XTM Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PAID" (CSE:PAID).

For further information please visit xtminc.com or contact:

finance@xtminc.com

416-260-1641

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. The KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "KABN" (CSE:KABN).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51"

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

mailto:ir@kabnsystemsna.com

US and Canadian Media Contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com

