Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Storage Tank Market Report 2021-2031

Advancements in The Scale Of LNG Storage



LNG trading has progressed as a result of improvements in the scale of LNG storage. In recent years, the LNG shipping sector has grown rapidly in tandem with the growing global LNG commerce. Buyers of LNG began to travel upstream and participate in industries such as shipping. Sellers began to migrate up the supply chain, becoming minority owners in shipping and, on rare occasions, regasification plants. The history of LNG boats demonstrates that they have continuously grown in size since the 1970s. From 70,000 m3 in the 1970s to 125,000 m3 in the 1980s and 1990s, and 145,000 m3 in the early 2000s, with some ships exceeding 200,000 m3



Primary Driver of LNG Import Capacity Expansion



China, Europe, and a group of non-OECD countries with coastline access have all increased or are about to increase their LNG imports. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s government set out to expand LNG imports while also bolstering electric power supplies, and this has been a primary driver of LNG import capacity expansion. As of May 2020, Japan accounted for 24% of global LNG import capacity. China is the fastest-growing market, with policymakers offering gas as a cleaner energy source in an attempt to assuage public uproar over local coal-related air pollution levels. Economic strategists in the United States considered gas shipments to China as a solution to minimise the country’s trade deficit. China accounts for only 9% of current LNG import capacity, but 40% of capacity now under construction or in the planning stages.



Global LNG Storage Tank Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Location

• Onshore LNG Storage Tank

• Offshore LNG Storage Tank



Global LNG Storage Tank Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Storage Type

• Above Ground Storage Tank

• Bulk Terminal Storage Tank

• Cryogenic Storage Tank



Global LNG Storage Tank Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Containment

• Single Containment Tank

• Double Containment Tank

• Full Containment Tank

• Membrane Tank

• Other Containment



Global LNG Storage Tank Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Design

• Flat-bottom Tanks

• Spherical Tanks

• Bullet Tanks

• Other Design



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• U.S. LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Russia LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Norway LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Nethelands LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UK LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Ukraine LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• China LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Indonesia LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Malaysia LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Thailand LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

• Iran LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Qatar LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the LNG Storage Tank Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Linde plc.

• McDermott

• Wartsila Oyj Abp

• IHI Corporation

• Air Water Inc

• CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

• Chart Industries, Inc

• ISISAN Engineering

• Air Liquide Group

• INOX India

• Lloyds Energy

• Vijay Tanks & Vessels

• TransTech Energy

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Industrial Projects India Pvt Ltd.

• Whessoe

• Maverick Engineering, Inc

• Bechtel

• Ancillare



