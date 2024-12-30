Lipsey and No. 3 Iowa State host Colorado

Iowa State Cyclones (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State plays Colorado after Tamin Lipsey scored 20 points in Iowa State's 99-72 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Buffaloes are 8-0 in home games. Colorado scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Cyclones are 1-0 on the road. Iowa State scores 88.5 points and has outscored opponents by 23.0 points per game.

Colorado averages 76.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 65.5 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Buffaloes.

Keshon Gilbert is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press