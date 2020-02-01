Lippert takes solo victory at women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) has taken the biggest win of her career so far, winning the Deakin Women's Race – the women's edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – and the first round of the 2020 UCI Women's WorldTour with a solo attack in Geelong, Australia, on Saturday.
Lippert was part of a group of favourites that dropped everyone else on the steep climb of Challambra Crescent, nine kilometres from the line of what was a rain-sodden race.
The former German champion then made another attack on the short climb of Melville Avenue with just under six kilometres to go and held off a chase trio to the line. Last year's winner Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the sprint for second place against Australian road race champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) and Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), crossing the line 15 seconds behind the 22-year-old German winner.
