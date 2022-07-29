Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the liposuction surgery devices market are Solta Medical, Cynosure Inc. , Invasix Ltd, Alma Lasers Ltd, YOLO Medical Inc. , InMode Ltd. , Sciton Inc. , Wells Johnson, Bausch Health, Inmode Group, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Jull Surg, Cutera, Inc.

New York, July 29, 2022
, and Vaser Lipo.

The global liposuction surgery devices market is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.12%. The market is expected to grow to $2.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13%.

The liposuction surgery devices market consists of sales of liposuction surgery devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to special surgical equipment used for removing the excess body fat using various technologies such as Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), RF-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) and others.The excessive body fat is removed after placing an artificial tool called a cannula under the skin and applying a high-pressure vacuum.

Liposuction is usually undertaken when a person fails to show fat loss changes despite regular exercise and a nutritious diet. The procedure is performed on the hips, thighs, arms, face, buttocks, back and other body areas.

The main technologies in liposuction surgery devices includes ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL), twin cannula-assisted liposuction (TCAL), laser-assisted liposuction (LAL), power-assisted liposuction (PAL), suction-assisted liposuction (SAL), tumescent liposuction, RF-assisted liposuction (RFAL), water-assisted liposuction (WAL), and aspirator devices.The ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) refers to specialized medical device, which employs ultrasonic energy for more selective tissue lipolysis.

Ultrasound waves emulsify fat, making it easier to remove it, especially in locations with a lot of fat cells or a lot of fat deposits, such as the chin, neck, cheeks, knees, calves, and ankles.The types of liposuction surgery devices include standalone liposuction surgery devices and portable liposuction surgery devices.

They are used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and cosmetic surgical centres.

North America was the largest region in the liposuction surgery devices market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the liposuction surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The liposuction surgery devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides liposuction surgery devices market statistics, including liposuction surgery devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a liposuction surgery devices market share, detailed liposuction surgery devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the liposuction surgery devices industry. This liposuction surgery devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Growing beauty consciousness among a large population and increasing demand for liposuction procedures by both men and women significantly contribute to the growth of the liposuction surgery devices market.Unpleasant attention to undesirable fat can lead to body dissatisfaction and psychological problems.

To overcome this problem immediately without any diets or exercise, men and women move towards liposuction surgery. According to the study conducted by The Aesthetic Society on 7,000 plastic surgeons across the United States in 2019, more than 89.1% of surgeons performed liposuction surgery 2019, and the number of liposuction surgical procedures in the United States increased from 254,150 procedures in 2015 to 270,670 procedures in 2019. Thus, growing beauty consciousness among a large population is expected to increase demand for liposuction surgery devices during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements in skincare are the major key trend in the liposuction surgery devices market.The conventional fat suctioning process is being updated with the inclusion of a wide range of latest technologies such as power, laser, ultrasound, RF, and others to improve the liposuction outcome including skin form and texture.

For instance, In October 2019, Möller Medical, a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of advanced medical equipment, launched the power-assisted liposuction device “Vibrasat® Pro”. Vibrasat Pro is a vibration liposuction device designed to separate fat at a rate of 5 strokes per minute and up to 6 strokes per minute with a power boost function.

In June, 2019, Innovia Medical, a USA-based manufacturer of specialty surgery devices acquired MD Resource Corp for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds to Innovia’s portfolio of medical solutions, which are developed for both doctors and their patients.

MD Resource Corp, is a California-based manufacturer and distributor of liposuction and fat transfer systems for the plastic and cosmetic surgery markets.

The countries covered in the liposuction surgery devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
