Liposomes Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2020–2030)

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to PMR, the global liposomes market was valued at US$ 6.5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Liposomes are a novel system widely used in the field of drug delivery, gene delivery, medical imaging, and model cell membrane biology. Stealth liposome technology, DepoFoam technology, and non-PEGylated liposomal technology are gaining significant adoption in the development of liposome-based products.

Growing research & development activities for the delivery of anti-fungal, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory drugs, and therapeutic genes are boosting the demand for liposome formulations. Liposomes have the ability to overcome the limitations of conventional therapy and provide benefits in various therapeutic applications, ranging from cancer to pain management. Encapsulation of drugs in liposomes improves the therapeutic indices of various agents.

Key Takeaways from Liposomes Market Study

  • Formulated liposomes occupied nearly 68% of the market value share in the liposomes market in 2019, owing to increasing adoption of liposome-based drug formulations. Doxorubicin and paclitaxel formulated liposomes contributed more than three-fifth of market value share in the global liposomes market.

  • Drug delivery applications accounted the highest market value share in the global liposomes market, on the back of rising demand for nanotechnology drug delivery. The cancer drug delivery application segment is expected to progress at the highest growth rate, due to increasing R&D activities to develop drugs for cancer.

  • Distributional sales hold a major share in the global liposomes market, owing to the growing demand for formulated liposomal drugs.

  • North America holds a prominent revenue share in the global liposomes market, as a result of rising prevalence of cancer and fungal diseases in the region. However, the liposomes market in East Asia is projected to flourish at the highest growth rate, owing to increasing pharmaceutical expenditure in the region.

  • The race for liposomal vaccine development to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a catalyst for the growth of the global liposomes market.

“Rising demand for liposomal formulations and vaccines, and increasing research activities in the field of biomolecules and gene delivery, are expected to favor the growth of the liposomes market,” says a PMR analyst.

Product Portfolio Expansion and Regulatory Approval - Key Strategies of Leading Liposome Manufacturers

Manufacturers in the liposomes market are focusing on product portfolio expansion and new product launches. For instance, in September 2017, Novartis received EU approval for the Rydapt® (midostaurin) drug for FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and three types of advanced systemic mastocytosis. Manufacturers are focusing on acquiring regulatory approval in different countries for the expansion of product sales. For instance, in October 2017, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. declared that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Shingrix (zoster vaccine recombinant, adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 years and above.

More Valuable Insights on Liposomes Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the liposomes market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030, on the basis of product (simple liposomes, formulated liposomes {doxorubicin liposomes, amphotericin B liposomes, paclitaxel liposomes, cytarabine liposomes, irinotecan liposomes, cisplatin liposomes, and others}, and vaccines), application (drug delivery {cancer, fungal infection, viral & parasite infection, and others}, gene delivery/transfection, contrast agents for medical imaging, and model cell membranes), distribution channel (retail sales {academic & research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and others} and distributional sales {hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and drug stores}), across seven major regions.

