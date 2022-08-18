Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market estimated to increase at a value CAGR of 3.2% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassays: Kits & Reagents Account for Around Two-thirds Market Share

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lipopolysaccharides immunoassay market was worth US$ 1.3 Bn at the end of 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



The growing threat of infection proliferation and spread, as well the emergence of a pandemic has proposed a great need for lipopolysaccharides immunoassay kits and reagents. Early detection of zoonotic disease spread is beneficial to community health and overall wellness.

Although the occurrence of a natural infection is relatively infrequent in humans, yet, diseases such as tularaemia pose a severe potential hazard to public health due to their persistence in water supplies, arthropod vectors, and animal reservoirs, as well as their low degree of clinical detection. PCR, serological assays, and bacterial culture of patient samples are some of the current diagnostic methods; however, these methods take time and call for technical knowledge that might not be readily available at the point of care. A more sensitive diagnostic platform is necessary in the event of an outbreak or exposure.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33143

Growing adoption of lipopolysaccharides immunoassay kits for the detection of such potentially lethal zoonotic diseases caused by intracellular gram-negative bacteria will provide a boost to the growth of the lipopolysaccharides immunoassay market over the years.

Moreover, with the need for analytical technology on the rise, the development of immunoassay test kits is expected to surge due to growing awareness among the general population in terms of infection prevention and control.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Immunoassay kits & reagents held around 64% market share by product type in 2021.

By assay, LFA held around 39% of the global lipopolysaccharides immunoassay market share in 2021.

By purpose, clinical use account for 82.2% of the global market share in 2021.

Clinical purpose by application held around 66.4% of the global market share in 2021.

By end user, human use accounted for the highest market share value of 91.4% in 2021.

Around 31.6% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

Story continues

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33143

“Growing disease burden combined with emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing adoption of immunoassay test kits around the world, will drive market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key players in the market strive to approach target consumers with effective strategies such as the provision of kits enabling early detection of disease pathogens.

With the provision of viable products that are valuable to patient care, key players within the market are incorporating new product development strategies such as product patenting and licensing.

In December 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA clearance for its de novo submission of the Thermo Scientific QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay, the first of its kind for complementary diagnostic immunoassays.

In February 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, expanded its Simple PlexTM immunoassay cartridge portfolio to include nine new cartridge formats.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33143

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the lipopolysaccharides immunoassay market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product type (immunoassay kits & reagents [kits, primary antibodies, secondary antibodies, immunoassay substrates, and immunoassay buffers], analysers & instruments, consumables, and software), assay (ELISA, FIA, CLIA, LFA, and others), purpose (research use only and clinical use), application (clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, and screening of diseases & disorders), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, and research & academic institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com



