Lipids Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 23,313.48 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The demand for lipids in pharmaceuticals is very high as it is used in developing various drugs in the market. Also, the demand for lipids has increased in various other industries, such as in food & beverage and cosmetic products.

DURBON, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Lipids Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. The lipids Market report serves to be an ideal solution for a better understanding of the market and high business growth. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing marketplace to take up such marker report that makes aware of the market conditions around. This market report comprises an array of factors that have an influence on the market and industry which are industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles.

The global lipids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 23,313.48 million by 2030 from USD 12,267.84 million in 2022.

Download Sample Copy of Lipids Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lipid-market

Market Overview:

Lipids can be defined as a group of organic compounds found in animals, plants, and micro- organisms. They include sterols, waxes, fats, and fat soluble vitamins. Lipids hold the ability to execute various activities. At the same time, they are known for having low toxicity levels. These qualities of lipids help in effective drug delivery. As a result, they are increasingly used as excipients in the drug production. This factor is fueling the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market.

In recent periods, the worldwide healthcare sector is going through remarkable changes. Development in drug delivery technology along with the incorporation of drug formularies is working as a driver for the growth of the pharmaceutical lipids market. Growth in quick chronic health issues and quick resulting drug delivery to the patient is one of the key factors pushing the growth of the global pharmaceutical lipids market.

Opportunities:

  • Rise in healthcare expenditure

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries increases. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative to accelerate healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their treatment facilities for various diseases is highly prevalent in recent years.

  • Strategic initiatives by major players

Increasing rates of various types of disease and their severity are widely seen among people globally. The dramatic rise in research quality and increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives the market players take. They are taking initiatives such as product launch, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and is expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market. Evonik invested in the short-term growth of its specialty lipids production at its Hanau and Dossenheim locations in Germany, which supplied two of the four lipids for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. According to Spencer, the first batches were delivered to BioNTech in April 2021, months ahead of schedule.

Some of the major players operating in the Lipids Market are:

  • Alnylam Pharmaceutical, Inc.,

  • Croda International Plc.,

  • Moderna Inc.,

  • BioNTech SE.,

  • Pfizer Inc.,

  • Evonik Industries AG,

  • Lipoid GmbH,

  • Matreya LLC,

  • VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.,

  • Curia Global Inc.,

  • Cargill, Incorporated,

  • Gattefossé,

  • CD Bioparticles,

  • Merck KGaA,

  • NOF EUROPE GmbH,

  • ABITEC,

  • Cayman Chemical,

  • ADMSIO,

  • Stepan Company, and Kerry

Get a Full PDF Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-lipid-market

Recent Developments

  • In November 2022, BioNTech SE announced its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. had entered into an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities. The acquisition is part of BioNTech’s expansion strategy to strengthen its global footprint in Asia.

  • In September 2021, U.S. ingredients supplier ABITEC Corporation signed an amended agreement with DKSH to distribute its specialty lipids into new markets and regions across Europe. This has helped the company to expand its business in various regions.

Why should you prefer DBMR's market insights report?

  • Detailed vendors report with competitive landscape

  • Data on revenue-generating market segments

  • Details on the market shares of various regions

  • Off-the-shelf research reports

  • Reports can be tailored to meet the customer's needs

  • Trusted by more than 100 fortune 500 organizations

  • Information about the market's key drivers, trends, and challenges

  • Parent market analysis

  • Five-force market analysis

Market Dynamics: Lipids Market

  • Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The encumbrance of chronic disease is briskly increasing across the globe. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), in 2021, the contribution of chronic disease was about 60%, which accounted for the number of deaths. In most Western countries, the major reason behind the increasing number of chronic diseases is the continuous increase in the aged population. The rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and various other chronic diseases has led to an increase in the demand for various medicinal drugs that will drive the growth of the global lipids market in the coming years.

  • Rising demand for lipids in food and beverage as well as the cosmetic industry

The demand for lipids in pharmaceuticals is very high as it is used in developing various drugs in the market. Also, the demand for lipids has increased in various other industries, such as in food & beverage and cosmetic products.

Lipids are an essential ingredient in the formulation of dietary supplements owing to their high content of energy and fat-soluble vitamins. Increasing health concern among people in light of COVID-19 has propelled the global demand for dietary supplements. Furthermore, the availability of dietary supplements in multiple forms and flavours has made them more socially acceptable to all age groups. Growing dietary supplement consumption is expected to boost the demand for lipids over the projected years.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

  • This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

  • It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

  • In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

  • Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

  • Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

  • The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

  • The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lipid-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Bromadiolone Market

By Type

  • Natural Lipid

  • Synthetic Lipids

By Lipid Systems

  • Bioactive Lipids

  • Polymerizable Lipids

  • Fluorescent Lipids

  • Bacterial Lipids

  • Neutral Lipids

  • Headgroup Modified Lipids

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Biotechnology Industries

  • Cosmetic Industry

  • Academic and Research Institutes

Lipids Market Regional Analysis:

The lipids market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, lipid systems, delivery systems, source, end user and distribution channel.

Countries covered in lipids market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America lipids market is expected to grow due to the rise in chronic diseases owing to high demand for pharmaceutical drugs and rising demand for lipids in different industries are expected to drive the regional market in the forecasted period.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Lipids Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Lipids Market, By Lipid Systems

  8. Global Lipids Market, By Type

  9. Global Lipids Market, By Delivery Systems

  10. Global Lipids Market, By Source

  11. Global Lipids Market, By End User

  12. Global Lipids Market, By Distribution Channel

  13. Global Lipids Market, By Region

  14. Global Lipids Market: Company Landscape

  15. SWOT Analyses

  16. Company Profile

  17. Questionnaires

  18. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lipid-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Europe Lipids Market, By Type (Natural Lipids and Synthetic Lipids), Lipid System (Neutral Lipids, Bacterial Lipids, Fluorescent Lipids, Bioactive Lipids, Polymerizable Lipids, Headgroup Modified Lipids, and Others), Delivery System (Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructures Lipid Carrier, Niosomes, Transferosomes, and Others), Source (Egg Yolk, Soyabean, Non-GMO Soyabean, Purified Oils, Purified Fatty Acids, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industries and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others)  https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-lipid-market

  • Asia-Pacific Lipids Market, By Type (Natural Lipids and Synthetic Lipids), Lipid System (Neutral Lipids, Bacterial Lipids, Fluorescent Lipids, Bioactive Lipids, Polymerizable Lipids, Headgroup Modified Lipids, and Others), Delivery System (Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructures Lipid Carrier, Niosomes, Transferosomes, and Others), Source (Egg Yolk, Soyabean, Non-GMO Soyabean, Purified Oils, Purified Fatty Acids, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industries and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-lipid-market

  • Middle East and Africa Lipids Market, By Type (Natural Lipids and Synthetic Lipids), Lipid System (Neutral Lipids, Bacterial Lipids, Fluorescent Lipids, Bioactive Lipids, Polymerizable Lipids, Headgroup Modified Lipids, and Others), Delivery System (Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructures Lipid Carrier, Niosomes, Transferosomes, and Others), Source (Egg Yolk, Soyabean, Non-GMO Soyabean, Purified Oils, Purified Fatty Acids, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industries and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-lipid-market

  • North America Lipids Market, By Type (Natural Lipids and Synthetic Lipids), Lipid System (Neutral Lipids, Bacterial Lipids, Fluorescent Lipids, Bioactive Lipids, Polymerizable Lipids, Headgroup Modified Lipids, and Others), Delivery System (Liposomes, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructures Lipid Carrier, Niosomes, Transferosomes, and Others), Source (Egg Yolk, Soyabean, Non-GMO Soyabean, Purified Oils, Purified Fatty Acids, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Cosmetic Industries and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-lipid-market

  • Antibiotics Market, By Indication (Urinary Tract Infection, Intra-Abdominal Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Clostridium Difficile Infections and Others), Drug Class  (Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors, Quinolone, Macrolide, Others), Drug Origin (Natural, Semisynthetic, Synthetic), Spectrum of Activity (Broad-spectrum Antibiotic, Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By  Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-antibiotics-market

  • Insulin Glargine Market, By Type (Single Dose Vial and Pre-Filled Syringe), Application (Treat Type 2 Diabetes and Treat Type 1 Diabetes), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacy and Other Distribution Channels), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-insulin-glargine-market

  • Blood Plasma Market, By Type (Hyperimmune Globulin, Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin and  Others), Mode of Delivery (Infusion Solutions, Gels, Sprays, Biomedical Sealants), Therapeutic Indication (Immunology, Oncology, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Transplantation, Neurology, Hematology and Other), Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Hemophilia, Von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Other) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-blood-plasma-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So