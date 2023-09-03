Lipcius, Cabrera and Olson power the Tigers to a 10-0 rout of the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Lipcius' first hit in the major leagues was a two-run homer in a four-run first inning, Miguel Cabrera had four hits and three RBIs and rookie Reese Olson pitched seven scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers routed the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Saturday night.

Spencer Torkelson went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kerry Carpenter and Akil Baddoo added three hits apiece as Detroit pounded out 18 total hits in its third straight win.

Olson (3-6) struck out one and allowed just four singles to listless Chicago in his longest of 15 starts this season. The 24-year-old right-hander didn't allow a walk before Miguel Diaz came on in relief to start the eighth inning. Alex Faedo tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to complete the four-hitter.

The White Sox dropped their second straight after chairman Jerry Reinsdorf promoted Chris Getz to general manager on Thursday. Getz took over after after GM Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams were fired last week.

Lipcius, a 25-year-old infielder, lined a drive to right-center in his third big-league at-bat and in his second game. He made his debut on Friday.

The Tigers scored eight runs on 12 hits off White Sox starter Mike Clevinger (6-7), who lasted four innings. Clevinger entered with a 2.31 ERA in six previous starts after returning from right biceps inflammation.

The Tigers scored four times off Clevinger in the first after he retired the first two batters.

Cabrera doubled in the first run, then scored on Carpenter’s bloop single. Lipcius’ drive made it 4-0

Detroit increased it lead to 6-0 in the second, striking again with two outs. Zach McKinstry had an RBI single and Torkelson drove him in with a double to the wall in left.

The Tigers tacked on two more in the fourth, scoring on Torkelson’s second double and Cabrera’s RBI single. Cabrera singled in another run off reliever Luis Patiño in the sixth, and Parker Meadows added an RBI singled in the eighth.

WHITE SOX MOVE

Chicago recalled INF Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned INF José Rodriguez before the game.

GRIFOL HONORED BY FSU

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol be among nine inductees to the Florida State University Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. Grifol, a catcher for the Seminoles from 1989-91, will manage the White Sox and Detroit that night, but said he recorded a video on Saturday for the ceremony and that his wife will attend.

Grifol recalled that current Cubs manager David Ross used to come as a youngster to watch the Seminoles. Ross, who went on to catch for 15 seasons in the majors, grew up in Tallahassee, Florida.

“I actually remember David going to the games,” Grifol said. "I think he was like 10 years old. He didn’t miss too many of those games.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Placed OF Riley Greene on the IL with right elbow inflammation before the game and recalled INF/OF Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo. Greene, Detroit’s first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in 2019 will have the elbow — he throws left-handed — re-evaluated once swelling subsides. Manager A.J. Hinch said that might be in seven-to-10 days.

White Sox: Scratched slugging CF Luis Robert, second in the AL with 35 homers, just before the game with right quad tightness. Oscar Colas took his spot in the outfield.

UP NEXT

Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.93) faces Chicago RHP Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.08) in the series finale on Sunday.

Matt Carlson, The Associated Press