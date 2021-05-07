Lip Is the Worst Hit Category in Beauty in 2020, Yet Launches Abound

Ryma Chikhoune
·6 min read

When it comes to the lip category, there’s not much to smile about.

“The bottom line is that lip in 2020 was the worst hit category in the worst hit category,” said Larissa Jensen, vice president of beauty and industry adviser at the NPD Group.

More from WWD

Makeup suffered the most last year, down 34 percent overall year-over-year, according to the market research company. In comparison, skin care declined 11 percent and fragrance was down by 8 percent, while hair grew 7 percent. And within makeup — encompassing face, eye and lip products — lip was down by 41 percent.

And yet, early 2021 has seen an influx of lip launches. In March and April alone, there were about two-dozen new lines introduced by major beauty brands.

From luxury to mass, the likes of Chanel, Hermès, Too Faced, Westman Atelier and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories have released news in lip this year. And when the “Lizzie McGuire” and ColourPop collaboration dropped, it included gloss — of course — while Jen Atkin’s first cosmetic line, a partnership with E.l.f., featured a duo-sided matte lipstick and liner combo. The majority of recent product launches are, in fact, largely matte formulations — and mask-proof — or infused with skin care benefits.

“Matte was really big for a while, back when Kylie [Jenner] had her first launch of lip kits, and everybody was going for the matte look,” Jensen said. “Then, it kind of tapered off a little bit. But what was interesting is that as soon as mask mandates took hold last year, we started to see a rise in dollar share of matte lipsticks, and that’s really because these are the lipsticks that have the better staying power under your mask.”

Dior released 11 colors — neutrals to reds — as part of its “Rouge Dior Forever Liquid” collection, a highly pigmented, matte and transfer-resistant line of liquid lipsticks, while NYX Professional Makeup introduced a $9 “Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Lipstick,” which comes in 24 shades made for long-wear. It, too, is transfer proof.

“I think for us it was really about reading our consumer reviews and seeing the performance of our lip category,” said Yasmin Dastmalchi, senior vice president of marketing at NYX Professional Makeup. The new launch was always in the pipeline, she stressed, and partly inspired by the “strong growth” the brand saw with previous releases in 2020, including the “Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color” — a vegan gloss that promises to be non-sticky yet have “long wear” and “no transfer wear” that came out toward the end of the year.

“The new technology not only delivered on what we always do which is amazing color payoff and shine, but it’s the mask-proof piece that was what consumers didn’t know they needed or wanted,” Dastmalchi said.

Meanwhile, most other brands used technology to focus on skin care.

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, for one, launched six shades of her $34 “Tinted Love Lip and Cheek Tint,” made with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, and Avon showcased 10 shades of its $22 “Cashmere Essence Lipcream,” which has a bio-retinol core. The brand says it’s the first of its kind to hit the U.S. market.

“We were noticing that products that had more of a skin care benefit storyline definitely were outshining the rest,” said Avon’s color marketing director, Eva Lau.

The company, which works with brand representatives nationwide, examined what resonated most with customers in various markets.

“Cashmere Essence Lipcream” — a vegan product, made with meadowfoam seed oil, vitamin E and plant-based ingredients targeting antiaging — “outperformed” sales expectations by 41 percent, said Lau. The forecasting department compared it to similar launches while taking into account market conditions, and the brand plans to release more in lip this year, including a vitamin C lip mask and lip scrub, both out on May 26.

“A lot of competitors have been holding back on their innovations during the whole COVID-19 period,” Lau added. “We actually took a very different approach. We embraced the environment and said to ourselves, ‘Everyone is probably going to be pulling back on their launches and their innovations, and in order to really stand apart, we should be doing something different.’”

It’s safe to assume that companies pushed back their launches amid the pandemic, noted Jensen. And research shows that beauty launches are up in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Right now, if you start to look at weekly sales, you’re seeing crazy triple-digit gains across every single category,” said Jensen.

But it’s misleading, she added: “We’re looking at a very unusual year…You’re up against a time in 2020 where we’re starting to have some lockdowns, and it was also a very challenging time with launches. Brands weren’t really coming out with launches, so, of course, you’re going to see growth.”

When comparing 2021 to 2019, a more realistic measurement, overall launches are down, she added, including in lip. There are less lipstick releases, especially, however, the category is seeing an uptick in products with “treatments” — cosmetics and skin care hybrids.

Luxury clean makeup brand Roén released its “Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer,” a gloss with the benefits of a balm, about a year ago in April 2020.

“Ironically, it was in the pipeline,” said Tiffany Thurston Scott, cofounder of Roén — which was launched in 2019. “It seems like, obviously, a little bit of a nervous time to launch something, but we did have it in the pipeline. We had formulated it well before launch. And it did better than expected. I really attribute it to the formula.”

The brand just introduced three new shades to the line, at $26 each.

“We were getting a tremendous amount of feedback from people during the pandemic,” Scott continued. “Everybody was saying, ‘Look, we’re dying for more colors.’”

Though it’s been a challenging time for the lip category due to COVID-19 for obvious reasons (“You’re covering your mouth and also makeup is very highly tied to usage occasions like going out, which is something that we didn’t do last year,” said Jensen), events have turned around recently, which will impact the market.

“I think we’re just starting to get ramped up,” she said. “I think this is going to be a great year for the industry, because in the U.S. especially, you’re starting to see a turnaround in terms of the consumer sentiment and case counts going down.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Matthews scores 40th goal of season as Leafs defeat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 40th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

  • Phil Mickelson takes early 2-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship after slump

    Phil Mickelson grabbed his first opening-round lead at a PGA Tour event for the first time in 840 days on Thursday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • Penguins' Jeff Carter explodes for 4 goals against Sabres

    It's the first time in Jeff Carter's 16-year career that he reached the four-goal mark.

  • Randal Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split

    Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Rangers levied $250,000 fine for 'terribly unfair' criticism of NHL, George Parros

    For openly questioning George Parros's abilities as the NHL's player safety head, the Rangers have been tagged with a $250,000 fine from the NHL.

  • Angels releasing Albert Pujols in final year of decade-long contract

    The end of an era.

  • Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

    Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.

  • Pavel Buchnevich receives 1-game suspension for cross check on Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich will forfeit more money than Tom Wilson for his role in the bad blood.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam matches career-high 44 points in OT loss to Wizards

    Pascal Siakam tied his career-high of 44 points but it wasn't enough to defeat the Washington Wizards in overtime.

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Clippers early with back spasms

    Though he appeared to tweak his ankle early on Thursday night, the Lakers ruled Anthony Davis out with back spasms.

  • Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals. Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot. Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal. Boeser's sealed the score at 6-3 with less than five minutes left on the game clock. Vancouver's leading scorer unleashed a rocket that sailed between Smith and the post. It was his 20th goal of the year. The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season. McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign. Moments before Draisaitl scored, McDavid was awarded a penalty shot after Vancouver defenceman Tylre Myers slashed him from behind on a breakaway. The Oilers captain wove his way in and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop. The Canucks held a 4-2 lead heading into the second and Graovac widened the cushion 9:42 into the period. His sharp-angle shot from the goal line ticked off the back of Smith's helmet and in over the netminder's shoulder. It was Graovac's first goal since Nov. 30, 2019 when the Canucks downed the Oilers 5-2. Moments before, Hamonic hit Chiasson near centre ice and the Edmonton forward took issue with the play, prompting the pair to drop the gloves. After a quick skirmish, both headed to the box to serve out five-minute majors for fighting. Much of the action came in the first period of Thursday's game with six goals across the frame. Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in. The Swedish rookie got around Puljujarvi and blasted a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year. Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen's glove for his first NHL goal in his second game. Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen's shoulder. It was the veteran defenceman's first goal of the year and his first in a Canucks jersey. Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver's lead to 4-0. The Canucks netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped. Edmonton got on the board with a power-play strike 16:41 into the first after Graovac was called for high sticking. Smith sent the puck up the ice to McDavid on a Canucks change. The Oilers captain left a drop pass for Draisaitl and he blasted a shot under Demko's stick to make it 4-1. Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL, capitalizing on 27.2 per cent of its chances this season. The Oilers were 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Thursday. The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play. Puljujarvi cut Vancouver's lead to 4-2 before the end of the first, sending a shot in off the far post for his 14th goal of the year. The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton. NOTE: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. ... Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: Angels release Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals a hat, the Bills’ COVID-19 proposal and an unconventional hire

    The Los Angeles Angels part ways with Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s hat, Bills’ Brandon Beane says he would cut an unvaccinated player, and an unconventional high school football coach is moving up to the collegiate ranks.