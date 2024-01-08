A Lip Reading of What Selena Gomez Allegedly Told Taylor Swift (About Timothée Chalamet?!) in That Viral Golden Globes Video

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Update: A source close to Selena Gomez just dished to People that she wasn't spilling tea on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during the Golden Globes, where Sel was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for her role on Only Murders in the Building.

ICYMI, a clip of Selena speaking with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry made its rounds on the internet. Fans speculated that she had a convo about wanting to take a pic with Timothée before Kylie allegedly shut it down, but according to People's insider, Selena "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie" and "never even saw or spoke to them." Good to know! 👀

Original article: The audience cam during last night's Golden Globes was truly working overtime, mostly to bring us thirsty footage of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet making out all night. But at one point the camera also caught Selena Gomez coming up to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry to whisper what appeared to be something truly shocking — at least judging by everyone's reaction in these videos.

Annnnd naturally amateur lip readers have wasted no time, and—as Page Six and Just Jared note—think Selena was telling Taylor and Keleigh something about Timothee and Kylie Jenner. Specifically (and again, this is FULLY speculative) “I asked for a picture with him and she said no."

Selena Gomez was seen gossiping about Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globe Awards.



Selena: I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie] said NO.



Keleigh Teller: With Timothee?”



Selena: *nods* pic.twitter.com/UDW5qnPNgB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 8, 2024

Naturally, this has caused fans on Twitter to look for old drama between Selena and Kylie, but TBH things appear fine between them? As a reminder, back in 2023 fans were convinced that Kylie had somehow insulted Selena after posting a photo of her eyebrows (if this sounds absolutely deranged to you, read all about it over here), and Kylie hopped into the comments of a TikTok to say "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Selena even responded at the time with "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

And I mean, that was February of last year so...seems like things were all good pretty recently. Anyway, no one really knows what Sel told Taylor and Keleigh except for the three of them, so on that note, moving on!

