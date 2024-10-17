New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts to her shot against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Breanna Stewart wasn't about to let the New York Liberty lose Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, and they didn't.

Let me be clear. This is a Stewie appreciation post. Everyone will be talking about Sabrina Ionsecu's game-winning shot, and rightfully so. But we need to have a conversation about how Breanna Stewart started imposing her will during Wednesday night's thriller with the Lynx.

In the third quarter alone, Stewie scored 14 points and was all over the floor. Soon, she dropped a 30-burger and casually added 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal. EXCUSE ME, BREANNA STEWART?! But I guess I shouldn't be that surprised. Lip-readers caught Stewie mid-game, seemingly telling her team, "We are not [expletive] losing this game."

“WE ARE NOT F****** LOSING THIS GAME”



STEWIE IS LOCKED IN. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/Lp9Up2zvyD — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) October 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Lip-readers think Breanna Stewart predicted Liberty's Game 3 comeback win during NSFW speech