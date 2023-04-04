13 moisturizing lip oils that impart plenty of color and shine

These lip oils feel like you’re wearing nothing but give a high-shine finish.

You may have noticed that the trends of yesteryear always seem to get turned on their head at some point. For example, lip looks have swung from high-shine glosses to matte liquid lipsticks and back again.

Every once in a while, a trend emerges that marries two former trends, and that’s where lip oils come in. These lippies channel liquid lipsticks with ranges of pigments while also offering the shine you’d turn to a lip gloss for. The best part? They’re more comfortable than either option to wear, as they’re neither drying nor sticky.

1. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Achieve a bold color payoff with the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oils.

Since its launch in 2020, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has received rave reviews, but there's one product that continues to get hype: the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Taking a cue from the blush's popularity, the brand released the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, which claims to have a jelly-like texture that transforms into a lightweight, moisturizing oil on the lips. It's available in eight buildable hues, from a pink hue called "Hope" to a berry tone called "Affection." Head over to our beauty TikTok to see the lip oils in action.

$20 at Sephora

2. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Get a sheer wash of color with the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil.

The Clarins Lip Comfort Oil wants to plump your pout while simultaneously providing a comfortable feel. It contains sweetbriar rose, hazelnut and jojoba oils to moisturize the lips. The oil is available in a variety of hues, each of which claim to impart a sheer wash of color.

$28 at Ulta

3. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Seal in moisture with the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil.

The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is often sold out on some retailers, likely thanks to the hype it received on TikTok. The lippie is infused with cherry oil to moisturize and protect the lips and it claims to have a non-greasy, non-sticky texture that’s comfortable to wear on its own or under or over a lipstick. It’s available in eight shades ranging from a clear-pink to a deep mahogany.

$40 at Dior

4. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip

Get a high-shine finish with the NYX Fat Oil Lip Drips.

TikTok can't get enough of the recently launched NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip. The formula uses cloudberry and raspberry oils, along with squalane, to hydrate the lips and impart plenty of shine. The name refers to the "fat applicator" that makes it so "one swipe is all you need." It's available in seven hues, including ones with a shimmery finish.

$9 at Amazon

5. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

Enjoy bold colors with the Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Glosses.

Bobbi Brown's Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss offers the intense pigmentation of a liquid lipstick without the drying aspect that some impart. It contains botanical oils, hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E to moisturize and hydrate the lips. You can snag it in 12 lip colors ranging from a light beige to a dark red, with berry and coral shades in between.

$32 at Sephora

6. Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

Moisturize your lips with the Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil.

As Reviewed’s beauty editor, I can attest to how comfortable the Merit’s Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oils feel on the lips. They contain rosehip oil and omega fatty acids to support the skin barrier, shea butter and grapeseed oil to moisturize the lips and jojoba oil to keep moisture locked in. The line contains a clear oil to impart a gloss, as well as a range of nude and peach tones from a light blush to a deep brown.

$24 at Sephora

7. L.Y.S. Beauty Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil

Soothe dryness with the L.Y.S. Beauty Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil.

If you’re more focused on getting moisture rather than pigment from an oil, the L.Y.S. Beauty Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil fills the bill. It contains sunflower, carrot, sweet almond and macadamia nut oils for conditioning the lips, cold-pressed chia seed oil to “volumize” and vitamin E to soothe dryness. The oil comes in a translucent pink shade that leaves lips with a shiny finish.

$12 at Sephora

8. Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss

Add shimmer to your lips with the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss.

A little shimmer goes a long way when it comes to creating a visually plumping effect on the lips, which is what sets the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss apart. The product contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, peptides to smooth and evening primrose oil to protect the lips. Most shades contain shimmer to catch the light for a shinier, plumper look, but you can also snag the lippie in creamy hues. I tried the Kosas lip oil in the shade “Malibu” (a cool pink) and enjoyed the non-sticky, pigmented formula.

$22 at Sephora

9. Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil

Opt for a subtle glossy hue with the Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil.

Ilia Beauty’s line, which I also tested for Reviewed, is made up of low-fuss beauty products. Its Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oils don’t stray from that mission—they’re comfortable and come in subtle tones, like a soft pink and a cool lavender, to go with any look. Each one contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump, salicornia herbacea extract to create a smoothing effect and meadowfoam seed oil to lock in moisture.

$26 at Sephora

10. Kylie Skin Lip Oil

Plump your pout with the Kylie Skin Lip Oil.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was built on lip kits after she received attention for her plump pout. For her Kylie Skin line, she created this colorless Lip Oil that contains coconut oil to moisturize, vitamin E to condition and provide antioxidants for skin protection and a “lip plump complex” that claims to visibly plump and “help diminish early signs of aging” with its antioxidants.

$22 at Ulta

11. Ulta Beauty Juice Infused Lip Oil

Enjoy a yummy scent with the Ulta Beauty Juice Infused Lip Oils.

No one is recommending you eat your lip product, but this line of Juice Infused Lip Oils from Ulta sounds delicious. All six scents contain vitamin E and alaria esculenta (a.k.a. aloe) extracts to condition the lips and provide antioxidants that protect the skin to prevent signs of aging. Each lippie appears tinted in the tube but applies clear, so you can choose whichever sounds more delightful to you among pineapple, cranberry and pomegranate, peach and more.

$10 at Ulta

12. Florence by Mills Glow Yeah Tinted pH Lip Oil

Get a color customized to your lips with the Florence by Mills Glow Yeah Tinted pH Lip Oil.

The Florence by Mills Glow Yeah Tinted pH Lip Oil offers the same moisturizing benefits as its clear Glow Yeah Lip Oil counterpart that gained over 1,500 reviews. The difference: This color-adjusts based on your lips’ pH level to create a custom shade for you. It contains African mango butter to moisturize and add shine as well as paracress flower extract to soften the lips.

$16 at Ulta

13. Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oil

Smooth lip lines with the Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oil.

Many know Burt's Bees for its lip balms, but if you want a moisturizing product that'll also smooth lines in your lips, the Hydrating Lip Oil may be just the ticket for you. It claims to achieve the plumping effect using passion fruit oil in its “Passion Fruit” scent and sweet almond oil in its “Sweet Almond” one. Both claim to add shine without any stickiness and go on clear so you can choose based on scent instead of color.

$7 at Target

