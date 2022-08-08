Is Your Lip Liner Not Lasting? According to TikTok Maybe You Need To Use Eyebrow Tint

Brown and dark lip liner applications have been a staple beauty trend in Black and Latina communities since the '90s and are still worn today by many other cultures. The iconic dark lip liner is notoriously known for being the first thing that rubs off when eating or drinking which can be an incredibly annoying occurrence after you've achieved that perfectly sculpted and defined moment. However, we've just stumbled upon a quick solution.

TikTok creator, originator and founder Sacheu posted a video and started off by saying, "This is the smartest thing I've ever come up with." Sacheu then shares that she traded out a regular lip pencil for her eyebrow pencil to line her lips and has been using this method for years. According to Sacheu, brow pencils are the most spot on and usually have the perfect brown shade that goes with your skin tone. The creator then took it a step further by using a long-wearing brow tint for long last results. The overall effect is smudge-free and can last for up to 72 hours.

Next, the innovator shows the process in the video, where she applies the Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint in the soft brown shade like regular lip liner. After three minutes, Sacheu then peels the tint off and uses a makeup wipe to remove the excess. From there, she puts on her choice of nude lipstick. "Now you have the perfect nude lip that's not going to rub off." She remarks at the end of the video.

Catch more of Sacheu's handy hack below.