This lip balm I buy on Amazon instantly soothes my chronically dry lips for hours

No matter how much water I drink, my lips are perpetually dry. I do my best to avoid touching them or licking them, but inevitably I find myself having to apply some kind of lip moisturizer almost every hour. It is intense, and for a long time I was convinced there was absolutely nothing I could do about it.

Then, someone introduced me to NEOVA’s SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair. You’ll notice it’s not called balm or ointment, and that’s because it’s totally different. Rather than being thick and heavy, the NEOVA’s SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair is more like a lotion for your lips. It sounds weird, but no lie, it works so well. It’s truly the one product that keeps my lips moisturized for more than an hour or two.

NEOVA SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair, $29

Now, you've probably noticed that NEOVA's SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair isn't exactly cheap. A relatively small tube is $29, and I will readily admit that that is expensive. That said, this stuff works, which is why I am more than happy to pay top dollar for it. If you've ever suffered from dry lips that crack and peel, then you know there's really no price you can put on relief.

Amazon shoppers that have tried NEOVA’s SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair agree that it’s a great product. It currently has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon; 96% of the reviews are four-star or higher.

“Instead of heavy, sticky balms that just seal your lips to retain moisture this actually feels like it creates healthier skin,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve started to see significant improvement in my flaky, dry lips.”

Another shopper added, “Amazing product. It protects and nourishes without feeling heavy or greasy. It stays in place for hours. It’s not like chapstick or Vaseline. I found my lips to be soft [and] hydrated. This product is scent free and taste free. [I] bought one for home and one for work, it’s that great!”

If you’re tired of constantly having to reapply lip balm throughout the day, then you should absolutely give the NEOVA SmartSkincare Cu3 Lip Repair a try. Soft, smooth lips could be just one Amazon order away.

