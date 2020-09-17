Lionsgate Vice Chairman Believes the Pandemic Permanently Changed the Theatrical Business

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns thinks there is no going back to the pre-pandemic business model for theaters. “I think the theatrical business is changed forever. And it probably took a pandemic to actually start to move that along,” Burns said during a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday, arguing that the industry will see more windowing deals similar to the agreement between Universal and AMC, which allows the studio to take films out of the theaters and put them on streaming after only 17 days. “The idea that we have three weekends theatrically and then some sort of rev share arrangement… that’s certainly interesting,” he said, noting that Lionsgate would be interested in a similar type of arrangement. Burns pointed to the studio’s upcoming movie “Antebellum” as an example of a future, multi-platform model for theatrical releases. Also Read: Bob Bakish Explains Why ViacomCBS Chose Paramount+ Name for Rebranded Streaming Service The Janelle Monae-led film will get a theatrical release in international territories, while at the same debut on demand for purchase, before eventually going to a streaming service. “All of those windows are being sliced and diced dramatically,” he said. “I think for the next few years, we’re going to...

