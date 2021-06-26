Lions vs Japan LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more today ahead of South Africa tour

Warren Gatland during a training session (PA Wire)

The British and Irish Lions are beginning their journey to South Africa today with a first warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield. The Lions take on the world champions South Africa across three Tests on consecutive Saturdays starting from 24 July. First they have a string of warm-ups before meeting the Springboks, with five matches in South Africa and one here in Scotland against this Japanese side.

The Lions could easily have organised a less challenging opponent with Japan sure to pose a threat with their furious tempo, which has led assistant coach Gregor Townsend to label them as the toughest opening opponents in Lions history. Captain Michael Leitch and the Japanese will take on a Lions side which includes seven Irish, six Welsh, and two Scots.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland: “We want to play a game plan against Japan where we feel we can be successful, but also keeping in mind that we are preparing towards South Africa as well. So there are two things, we are trying to cover off both challenges. They are World Cup quarter-finalists so you have to respect what they have achieved in recent years. We go in expecting a tough encounter. We know we will be a little bit rusty.” Follow all the latest updates below:

