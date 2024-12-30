Lions vs. 49ers score, live updates: Detroit is looking to build some momentum in Monday Night Football season finale

The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday

The Detroit Lions franchise is in an unfamiliar position as the 2024 season winds down. Next Sunday, they'll take on the Vikings for all the NFC (regular-season) marbles in the first-ever in-season matchup of 13-plus-win teams. But before that home sendoff to the season, they're in San Francisco Monday night to take on a 49ers team that has limped through an injury-plagued season to the finish line.

It seems like every position group in San Francisco has been decimated at one point or another this season by injury, and for Week 17, that's on the offensive line. Three starters — Aaron Banks, Spencer Burford and Colton McKivitz — are on the injury report heading into this week, with Banks and Burford out of practice and McKivitz a limited participant.

Regardless of the outcome of Monday's game, next week's Sunday Night Football Vikings vs. Lions matchup in Detroit will be for the NFC's No. 1 seed. Head coach Dan Campbell says the Lions are "bringing everything [they've] got to this game," and won't be resting any starters.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo