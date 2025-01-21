Lions veteran linebacker Lokombo announces his CFL retirement

VANCOUVER — Bo Lokombo is calling it a career.

The B.C. Lions veteran Canadian linebacker announced his retirement Tuesday. The six-foot-one, 230-pound Lokombo had 30 tackles, one special-teams tackle, three sacks and a forced fumble in 14 regular-season games in 2024.

"At 34 years old, I felt it was the right time," Lokombo said in a statement released by the Lions. "I want to be closer to my family.

"The only thing I’m going to miss is competing with my brothers for a championship. I will be cheering on the guys, supporting not only the Lions but the CFL as a whole.”

The Lions also re-signed Canadian linebacker Isaiah Messam, who was eligible for free agency Feb. 11.

B.C. drafted Lokombo in the third round, 21st overall, in the 2013 CFL draft but he returned to play at Oregon that season. He signed with the Lions in September 2014.

He played eight of his nine CFL seasons with B.C. (2014-16, 2018, 2021-24). He was with Montreal in 2019 after spending time in the NFL with Baltimore, Oakland and San Francisco.

Lokombo was dealt to Toronto in 2020 but the CFL didn't play that year due to the Global pandemic. The Argos released Lokombo in January 2021.

He appeared in 129 career CFL regular-season games, recording 370 tackles, 92 special-teams tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles. He also scored a defensive touchdown.

Lokombo stands 11th on B.C.'s all-time list with 319 tackles.

The six-foot, 220-pound Messam registered give special-teams tackles in 14 regular-season games in 2024. Messam has appeared in 82 career regular-season games over six seasons with B.C., recording 38 tackles, 52 special-teams tackles and a sack.

---

Redblacks sign veterans Leone, Onyeka and McGhee to contract extensions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran American punter Richie Leone to a one-year contract extension Tuesday.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The CFL club also signed Canadian defensive lineman Kene Onyeka and American defensive back Alijah McGhee to one-year extensions.

Leone, 32, posted a 48-yard average over 99 punts last season. His average was third-best in the CFL.

He also recorded 57 kickoffs, averaging 60.5 yards per attempt.

Leone enters his seventh CFL campaign with Ottawa. He began his CFL career with B.C. in 2015 before joining the Redblacks in 2018 and is a five-time league all-star.

Onyeka, 28, had 10 tackles, nine special-teams tackles and a sack in 12 regular-season games last season. McGhee, 25, appeared in 11 contests in 2024, recording 44 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press