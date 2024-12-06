Advertisement
Lions use gutsy 4th-down call to finish off Packers in thrilling NFC North battle

Detroit clinched a playoff berth with the win

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Tim Patrick #17 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Jahmyr Gibbs #26 and Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 after scoring a 3 yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Ford Field on December 05, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Tim Patrick (17) caught two touchdown passes for the Detroit Lions in Thursday night's win over the Packers. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There isn’t a situation in which Dan Campbell won’t go for it on fourth down. We found that out on Thursday night.

The Detroit Lions failed on a fourth down from their own 31 earlier in the second half against the Green Bay Packers, and had what seemed like an obvious decision to kick a field goal with 43 seconds left in a tie game. But it wasn’t obvious. The Lions went for it, and even with Jared Goff falling down while taking the snap, he handed to David Montgomery for a 7-yard gain and a first down.

That meant Jordan Love and the Packers wouldn’t have the chance to answer a field goal.

The Lions won 34-31 on a field goal as time expired. The Packers (9-4) were a tough opponent, but the Lions (12-1) found a way to get the win.

The Lions were tied 31-31 with just a few minutes left and a depleted defense that was having a hard time getting a stop. And Detroit did what a championship team should do: It made all the plays it had to and got a much-needed win. It was a game of the year candidate, with each team taking turns making huge plays. The Lions just made a few more plays when it had to. Goff shook off a bad interception, which has been rare for him this season, to make some big plays in the second half, including several on a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

And then Campbell’s decision helped put the game away. There might be a time in the playoffs in which his aggressiveness backfires, like last season’s NFC championship game, but it is also a big reason Detroit is 12-1 this season.

The Lions had plenty of defensive injuries coming into the game. They compensated for that by sending a lot of extra pressure at Love.

The Lions led 10-0 a couple minutes into the second quarter, and the Packers had just 37 yards and one first down. Whenever Love dropped back, the Lions would send extra blitzers. Love was sacked on Green Bay’s first offensive play by Za’Darius Smith, and that set an early tone for a shorthanded defense.

The Packers’ counterpunch was to run the ball. They kept it mostly on the ground for a drive after falling behind 10-0, had their first sustained drive of the night and a Lions penalty in the end zone set up a Josh Jacobs 1-yard touchdown.

The Lions had a drive that took the clock down to the final seconds before halftime, and they faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Just like he did at the end of the game, Campbell went for it. He passed on a field goal, and Jahmyr Gibbs caught a 2-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left in the half. That was a huge play and a big drive because Detroit scored without giving Green Bay a shot to answer before halftime.

The Lions' defense had played well. Love had just three completions for 31 yards at the half. It didn’t seem like the offense had been great, but it did enough for a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Packers grabbed a lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a Goff interception and a failed fourth-down gamble. Goff’s interception to Keisean Nixon set up the Packers at the Lions’ 16-yard line, and Jacobs scored a few plays later to give Green Bay a 21-17 lead.

The Lions were good on fourth downs but it takes just one failure to make all of the gambles look bad. The Lions went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 31-yard line late in the third quarter. That shouldn’t have been a huge surprise. Campbell loves being aggressive. The Lions had gone for it three times on fourth down already and picked up all three. This one didn’t work, with the Lions pitching it to Gibbs and the Packers getting upfield to stop him well short of the first down. In a game the Lions led 24-21, that stop in Detroit territory was huge. Jacobs got his third touchdown of the game after that and the Packers had the lead back.

The Lions were undaunted. Patrick scored again with 8:39 left and the Lions took back a 31-28 lead. Love came right back, avoiding what looked like a sure sack from blitzing linebacker Jack Campbell to hit Watson for a 29-yard gain, then hitting Dontayvion Wicks for 26 more. An offensive pass interference call took a touchdown catch by Jacobs off the board, and the Packers settled for a field goal and a tie with 3:38 remaining.

Goff went to work. He hit Jameson Williams for 19 yards to start the drive. Gibbs picked up a first down on a screen pass on third-and-7. A holding call set the Lions back, but Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown over the middle for a huge 16-yard gain on second-and-17. The Lions didn’t pick up a third-and-1 run but they were back in field-goal range. Then came Campbell’s decision, a big first down and the game-winning field goal.

The Lions keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Campbell wouldn’t have it any other way.

Live70 updates
    FINAL: Lions 34, Packers 31

    The current top team in the NFL took some big punches in the second half, but responded with a fearlessness that has become their trademark. They risked overtime just to squeeze the last remaining life out of the Packers, and now they're 12-1.

    What a Thursday game.

    WOW. Jared Goff appeared to stumble while going for the hand-off, but he still got the ball to David Montgomery, who burst through for the first down. Replay shows Goff got his foot stepped on.

    Lions can now run the clock out and kick a chip-shot field goal, because Dan Campbell has no fear.

    David Montgromery is stopped well short and the Packers should get the ball back with around 40 second left, down by three. Unless the Lions want to do something wild.

    The Lions appeared to get the first down they needed when an unpressured Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the ruling is reversed. It'll instead be 3rd-and-1 from the Green Bay 21 with 1:27 left.

    The Packers have no timeouts left, so they need a stop to have a chance here.

    We've hit the two-minute warning, and the Packers aren't in a good position. The Lions have 1st-and-10 on the Green Bay 30, so they can basically end this thing with one more first down and a field goal. Packers have two timeouts.

    FIELD GOAL: Packers tie it from 32 yards

    Jordan Love scrambled on third down and was quickly stopped, so the Packers settle for a 32-yard field goal to tie the game. Lions will take over with 3:38 left.

    Packers TD called back on OPI

    Jordan Love appeared to find Josh Jacobs in the end zone to take back the lead, but multiple flags fly as Christian Watson gets called for OPI. Packers now have 2nd-and-goal from the 16.

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions respond with another Tim Patrick touchdown

    Tim Patrick scored his first touchdown since 2021 tonight, after missing back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL and Achilles. He just posted his second touchdown, and it was a big one.

    The Lions made a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown look pretty effortless.

    TOUCHDOWN: Josh Jacobs punches in his 3rd TD to take the lead

    Josh Jacobs punches it in — his third TD of the night — to finish off a four-play, 30-yard drive as the Lions' fourth-down decision officially blows up in their face. 14:20 left, Packers up by 4.

    Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, coming to a kung fu movie near you.

    Lions stuffed on fourth down

    The Lions were facing their own 3-and-out, then went for it on 4th-and-1. It didn't work out.

    Packers take over with a short field, down by a field goal.

    Packers go 3-and-out

    After allowing touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half, the Lions defense gets a big stop with a three-and-out. Detroit takes over at its own 22.

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 24, Packers 21

    Jahmyr Gibbs is held to one yard on 3rd-and-goal from the Green Bay 4-yard line.

    Lions decide to go for it on 4th down and Jared Goff hits Tim Patrick for a 3-yard TD pass.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions' run game asserting itself

    Following a 13-yard run by David Montgomery, Jared Goff rolls right on a bootleg and ends up running for nine yards.

    Jahmyr Gibbs follows that up with a 20-yard gain. 1st-and-goal for Detroit from the 8-yard line.

    Detroit goes for it on 4th down

    Lions go for it on 4th-and-1 from their 49 after a 7-yard pass to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-8.

    Jared Goff sneaks it over center for the first down.

    Referee is down, play is stopped

    We have a stoppage in play after an official was knocked down.

    Kingsley Enagbare apparently bumped into the official between plays.

    TOUCHDOWN: Packers 21, Lions 17

    Just like that, the Packers have taken the lead. Following a Jared Goff interception, Green Bay scores on three plays.

    Josh Jacobs scores on a 6-yard run to put the Packers on top. That's his second TD of the game.

    Packers get an interception

    On 2nd-and-14 from Detroit's 26, Jared Goff is picked off by Keisean Nixon.

    Packers take over at the 16 after a 16-yard return.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 14

    Green Bay did what it needed to do on its opening possession of the second half, driving down and scoring.

    Tucker Kraft catches a 12-yard pass from Jordan Love for the score.

    Alim McNeil out with head injury

    Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil is out with a head injury. Not a concussion, Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung clarifies, but a head injury.

    Jordan Love gets his big play

    Jordan Love finally breaks through, hitting Christian Watson for a 59-yard gain down the right sideline. First down for Green Bay at the Lions' 12-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jordan Love pressured on 6 of 10 dropbacks in 1st half

    Rough first half for Jordan Love, due in part to the Lions getting pressure on him.

    Halftime: Lions 17, Packers 7

    Packers total offense: 104 yards

    Jordan Love 3-7, 31 yards

    Josh Jacobs 9 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD

    Christian Watson 1 catch, 20 yards

    Lions total offense: 174 yards

    Jared Goff 14-20, 131 yards, 1 TD

    David Montgomery 7 rushes, 32 yards, 1 TD

    Jameson Williams 3 catches, 54 yards

    Sam LaPorta 4 catches, 40 yards

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 7

    Going for it on 4th down pays off for the Lions. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs on an angle route for a 2-yard score with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

    Green Bay will get the ball to begin the second half.

    Lions stuffed on 3rd-and-goal

    David Montgomery is stuffed on 3rd-and-goal from the 1, losing a yard on being tackled by Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark.

    The Lions are going for it on 4th down.

    Touchdown? Not so fast, Detroit

    Jared Goff appeared to have a touchdown, but replay showed that his knee was down before crossing the goal line.

    It's 3rd-and-goal for Detroit from the 1-yard line.

    Update on Lukas Van Ness

    Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness has returned to the game after his thumb injury was being evaluated.

    Packers defensive injuries

    Green Bay strong safety Evan Williams is being evaluated for a concussion and going to the locker room.

    Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is questionable to return with a thumb injury.

    Jameson Williams 20-yard gain

    The Lions cross midfield on a 20-yard pass to Jameson Williams.

    He has 3 receptions (on 6 targets) for 54 yards thus far.

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 10, Packers 7

    The Lions looked like they had an interception in the end zone from Carlton Davis. But Terrion Arnold was called for pass interference to negate the turnover.

    Josh Jacobs follows that up with a 1-yard TD run to get the Packers on the board.

    Jacobs rushed for 33 yards on Green Bay's 70-yard drive.

    Packers in Detroit red zone

    Jordan Love scrambles for 14 yards to move Green Bay to the Detroit 13-yard line.

    Josh Jacobs rips off 19-yard run

    Packers are moving the ball on their next drive, fueled by a 19-yard run from Josh Jacobs.

    Field goal: Lions 10, Packers 0

    Jared Goff throws incomplete to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-10 from the Green Bay 25.

    Jake Bates comes in for a field goal and hits a 43-yard attempt.

    Update on Alim McNeil

    After going to the locker room to be checked for a concussion, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil has returned to the game.

    Green Bay fumbles, Lions take over

    Christian Watson fumbles after a 20-yard gain. Carlton Davis knocks the ball loose on a tackle.

    Lions take over at their 44-yard line.

    End of 1st quarter: Lions 7, Packers 0

    After a 7-yard run on 1st down by Josh Jacobs, the first quarter ends.

    Green Bay will begin the second quarter with 2nd-and-3 from its 24-yard line.