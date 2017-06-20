Lions' Thornton suspended 6 games for 2017 season

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton has violated the NFLs substance-abuse policy. The league announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017 that Thornton will be suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton has been suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Thornton can return to the active roster on Oct. 16, at the start of a bye week, and will be eligible to play Oct. 29 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is permitted to practice with the Lions during training camp and is eligible to play in preseason games.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Thornton has played in 19 games the previous two seasons with the Lions, starting six games last season. He seemed to be headed for a backup role this season behind defensive tackles Haloti Ngata and A'Shawn Robinson.

---

