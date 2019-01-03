Lions suspend staffer for trolling Eskimos from anonymous Twitter account

Lions GM Ed Hervey had to suspend a staffer for some pretty ridiculous behaviour. (CP)

Across all industries, there’s no shortage of folks who have an axe to grind with their former employer. Unsurprisingly, that phenomenon extends to the CFL.

TSN is reporting that the BC Lions suspended director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter for 90 days for Twitter trolling his former club, the Edmonton Eskimos.

Apparently, Hunt continually responded to the Edmonton Eskimos’ Twitter account from an anonymous account of his own, attempting to discredit the club’s official messaging.

Hunt’s consistent pestering of the account was severe enough that the Eskimos informed the CFL and the league investigated, ultimately concluding the guilt of the Lions’ front office employee.

From top to bottom, the story reeks of pettiness, and current Lions GM Ed Hervey – who worked with Hunt in Edmonton – may have put it best:

“I was very disappointed when I found out it was Torey. I think this was very petty on both sides and something I would have preferred got handled with a phone call instead of an investigation and suspension. But as far as I’m concerned it’s over and the BC Lions are moving forward.”

Hopefully for the sake of everyone involved they are moving past it, because as much as football fans appreciate a good feud they’d probably prefer one that played out on the field.