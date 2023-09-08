Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener

  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signals on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    1/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signals on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    2/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs' Richie James (17) is tackled by a host of Detroit Lions while returning a punt during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    3/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs' Richie James (17) is tackled by a host of Detroit Lions while returning a punt during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    4/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and safety Mike Edwards, right, defend during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    5/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and safety Mike Edwards, right, defend during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammate Noah Gray (83) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    6/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammate Noah Gray (83) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce is inactive due to an injury. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    7/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce is inactive due to an injury. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    8/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    9/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after recovering a fumble as teammate Joshua Williams watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    10/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after recovering a fumble as teammate Joshua Williams watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovers a fumble by the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    11/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovers a fumble by the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    12/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    13/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    14/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    15/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    16/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, struggles for yardage as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    17/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, struggles for yardage as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    18/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    19/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    20/20

    Lions Chiefs Football

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signals on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs' Richie James (17) is tackled by a host of Detroit Lions while returning a punt during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and safety Mike Edwards, right, defend during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) celebrates after scoring as teammate Noah Gray (83) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce is inactive due to an injury. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after recovering a fumble as teammate Joshua Williams watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovers a fumble by the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, struggles for yardage as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
DAVE SKRETTA
·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opener Thursday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 71 yards and a score, and Lions rookie Brian Branch returned Patrick Mahomes' first pick in an opener 50 yards for another touchdown as Detroit snapped the Chiefs' eight-game Week 1 winning streak.

The Lions were trying to run out the clock when Goff had a fourth-down pass near midfield batted down with 2:30 left, giving the Chiefs a chance. But they made a mess of it: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, another 20-yard pass was called back for holding, and Skyy Moore also dropped a pass before a false start left Mahomes heaving a fourth-and-25 throw downfield.

When it fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished with 226 yards passing and two touchdowns, despite his receivers dripping a slew of passes. He also was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl